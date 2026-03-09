Ditch Your Refrigerator's Ice Maker For This 'Cool' Gadget From Costco

If you are shopping for an ice maker because your fridge doesn't have one, or if you need a portable option for parties, a dorm, or even a boat, then Costco has a nice product to meet your needs. It's the Frigidaire Self Cleaning Bullet Ice Maker, and you can nab it from Costco for $75.99. It can make an impressive 26 pounds of ice per day, and it only takes six minutes for some ice to already be available after you pour water in.

There are great Costco gadgets for every budget, and this ice maker definitely fits that bill. It creates bullet-shaped ice, so no large square cubes or crushed-style ice. It runs fairly quietly at 38 decibels, so it shouldn't be that attention-catching. It's meant to sit on a countertop and plug into a normal wall outlet. It measures just over 13 inches tall and 10 inches wide, so you do need to ensure you have enough space.

The ice maker will alert you when its water reservoir is running low, so you don't have to check it daily yourself. It comes with a one-year warranty and even has a self-cleaning mode for added convenience. At the time of this writing, this model is online-only, so you won't find it in Costco stores. It's worth noting here that you can shop at Costco without a membership using a secret hack, and that online items can usually be purchased by non-members even without a hack.