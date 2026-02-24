The 10 Best Costco Gadgets For Every Budget
Finding worthwhile gadgets can be tricky, and finding cool ones can be more difficult. When you're at Costco, you don't have as many choices compared to exclusively online stores like Amazon. However, the limited options at the retailer are likely at a better price, which is important for anyone on a limited budget or even those with a bigger wallet. And if you're in the market for gadgets and electronics, there are plenty of options at Costco.
We've gone through the Costco website to pick out some of the best gadgets you can get. We picked out items in lower price ranges as well as options for those who have more money to spend on an extraordinary item. This list goes over the 10 best Costco gadgets for every budget.
AirPods 4
Picking up any type of Apple product from Costco is always a good idea, as the chain has a superb return policy for electronics and offers AppleCare+ at a lower price for three years. As such, picking up the AirPods 4 at Costco for $139.99 is a great deal. These noise-cancelling headphones are a worthwhile purchase for anyone who regularly uses Apple products and has an iPhone they use as their primary smartphone. They're ideal when you want to tune out the world and listen to music or walk around and hold a conversation without feeling that you have to turn the volume all the way up.
Customers recommend the AirPods 4 because they're comfortable to wear and make it easy to hold a conversation without too much background noise bleeding through. Many also enjoy the slick design without the rubber tips. We were able to review the AirPods 4 and found that they offered solid audio quality at a reasonable price. It's a product also recommended by professionals, although the battery life for these headphones is not the best (4 to 5 hours). Still, if you're not satisfied with them before 90 days run out, you can return them for a full refund through Costco's electronics return policy.
Bose QuietComfort Headphones
If you have a larger budget when it comes to buying headphones, the Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Canceling Headphones are a good choice, especially if you're looking for an over-the-ear model. You can pick up these headphones for $199.99 when they're on sale, and they're traditionally priced at $329.99, which is still a great deal. These wireless headphones have synthetic leather earcups to provide as much comfort as possible while you're wearing them. The battery life can reach up to 24 hours, though the exact amount will depend on your volume levels and overall power settings. If the headphones do run out of battery, you can use the wired option and plug them directly into your smartphone or another device.
Customers like this model because of the sound quality it provides, how lightweight it is to carry around, and how others can clearly hear them through the device's microphone. Although experts like these headphones, they find that this model lacks some of the nicer features offered by other Bose options, such as more flexible EQ changes through the brand's application. Regardless, these are quality headphones that are easy to carry around on trips or to the office. It's why we believe they're some of the best noise canceling headphones for every budget.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
For an affordable tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ is a solid choice that you can get at Costco for $119, making it cheaper than Amazon's option. Plus, it comes with the standard Costco electronics return policy, where you can give it back within 90 days if you're not satisfied with it. The tablet has 4 GB of RAM, 1 TB of storage, an 11-inch TFT LCD screen, Bluetooth, a pen, and about 7 to 8 hours of battery life, depending on how much you take advantage of battery-saving settings. We were able to review the Samsung Galaxy A9+, and though it was far from a perfect tablet (it doesn't come with a finger scanner, for example), it's a reasonable choice.
It's a highly recommended option by experts, as they find it a low-cost tablet that can be used for a variety of things, such as streaming, working, or even games. Customers like this model because of how simple it is to use, the amount of storage available on it, and how versatile it is with multiple programs. It's an ideal budget tablet when you want a bigger screen to use on the couch without devoting space or money for a larger, pricier laptop.
Dell All-in-One 27-inch Desktop
If you need a computer for general purposes that doesn't need to be highly optimized for gaming or handling heavy software for work, the HP All-in-One 27-inch Desktop is a solid, affordable choice. You can get it from Costco for $1,399, and rather than having a screen and a large computer tower, the model's hardware is simply contained in a larger, bulkier screen. The monitor is a touchscreen that comes with 32 GB of RAM, an NVIDIA GeForce MX570A, an Intel Core 7 processor, and a built-in webcam. Your keyboard, mouse, headphones, and any USB devices connect into the monitor's back ports.
Customers recommend this option when you want to use a general computer around the house, especially when you can't spend a lot of money. The downside is that there's no option to upgrade it, meaning once you're finished with it or need something better, you'll need to buy everything from scratch. But for those who want to use this PC for work or as a family computer, the HP All-in-One Desktop checks off a lot of boxes. Reviewers praise it for how easy it is to use immediately after unboxing it and how fast it runs. With that said, some don't enjoy the mouse and keyboard that come with it, so you may want to consider alternatives.
Dell 16 Touchscreen Laptop
When you're looking for a smaller device to use for work or enjoy in your living room, the Dell 16-inch Touchscreen Laptop is a reliable option with plenty of worthwhile hardware packed into it. You can get it for $799.99 at Costco, which is a good deal for a laptop but a more expensive electronics choice. Costco includes a two-year warranty on the product, with full technical support included. The Dell 16-inch comes with 1 TB of storage, an Intel graphics card, an Intel Core 7 150U processor, and 16 GB of memory. It also weighs less than 5 pounds, making it easy to haul around your home or stash in a bag and bring it with you to work or school.
Customers enjoy the Dell 16-inch Laptop because of Costco's reduced price and the number of features it comes with, how quickly it responds, and the built-in touchscreen for anyone who wants to pull away from a mouse. Others like it for its performance, decent battery life, and high-quality screen. Some say it has a tendency to get warm, but so long as you manage how many programs you use with it and keep the fan unblocked, there shouldn't be too many issues.
Soros Era 100 Wireless Speakers
The Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speakers are some of the best that you can get while visiting Costco. A pair runs for $409 in black or white, and each of them syncs up and plays simultaneously with the other. When we reviewed these wireless speakers, we thought that they had excellent bass response and said the kick drums were "powerful and deep." Many customers use them as surround sound speakers alongside a larger system. You can choose to connect them using Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or a USB-C line, depending on what works best for your setup.
Experts recommend picking up these wireless speakers because of their overall performance and the available features that come with them. What Hi-Fi? describes the sound quality as "crisp and clear," and they're easy to set up using the included application. Customers praise how well they fit into an existing system and the available EQ features, though some struggled with the setup process.
Sony 65-inch Class Bravia OLED Smart Television
For those with a massive budget who are in the market for a smart television, consider the Sony 65-inch Class Bravia 8 OLED 4K Smart TV. You can get it for $1,899 at Costco, which includes five years of total coverage and free technical support. The OLED smart TV comes with Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4 HDMI ports, two USB ports, a 120Hz refresh rate, and is compatible with Google Assistant and Apple AirPlay or Apple HomeKit. The stand on the bottom has four different configurations, and the device has integrated cable management in the back to keep everything organized.
Customers praise this smart TV for the clean and high-quality picture, great sound from the built-in speakers that's further amplified from a soundbar, and easy setup thanks to the stand. Experts agree that the interfaces are quick and the picture quality is solid, with plenty of options for you to tweak. For those who want to try, the television also comes with motion handling. There is the downside of only having two HDMI 2.1 inputs, but that might not be a huge problem for everyone. It's why we've ranked Sony as one of the top brands that make smart TVs based on customer satisfaction.
TP-Link Deco X60 Mesh Wi-Fi Network
If you want to invest in a mesh Wi-Fi system for your home, Costco has the TP-Link Deco X60 network. It's a $139.99 product of three Wi-Fi boosters that you can place around your home, helping to increase the signal and ensure you don't have any dead spots, regardless of what device uses the internet. It also helps to balance out multiple devices that are consistently connected. All three routers can help cover a 7,000 square-foot area, connecting up to 150-plus different devices and reducing the lag that would normally come with that high demand. Based on what users have said about it, the TP-Link Deco mesh network is one of the more reliable options out there.
Customers who have purchased the TP-Link Deco share that the device does cover the recommended surface, with one saying it's capable of providing internet for devices in a 5,000 square-foot home. Others have shared that they enjoy this product because of the high-quality signal and how easy it is to use immediately out of the box (though some don't like how some features are locked behind a subscription). Experts find that this model is great for medium-sized homes without breaking the bank, even though there are faster devices out there. Still, it works great for homeowners who bounce around their residence and use multiple devices within their home.
Cuisinart Brew Central Plus 14-Cup Coffee Maker
A coffee machine is a great gadget to have in your house or personal office, and the Cuisinart Brew Central Plus 14-Cup Coffee Maker is a solid choice. It does just enough to go beyond being a regular coffee maker without breaking your wallet. This fully automatic gadget allows you to plan your brew 24 hours ahead of time, has a "1–4" cup setting, and automatically shuts down up to four hours after brewing. You don't have to make your drink hot, either: You can fill the coffee pot with ice and have a cold brew or even make a tea.
Customers recommend the Cuisinart Brew Central Plus because of how easy it is to use and the number of programmable features without too many hurdles to get the coffee brewing. The simplicity of this machine makes it a worthwhile purchase, especially for anyone who wants to make iced coffee without buying a specialty machine that can become exceptionally expensive or have a high chance of breaking. The price tag is also a huge plus for anyone who makes coffee on a tight budget.
Ninja Slushi Professional Frozen Drink Maker
If you're looking for a specialty drink machine to have around the house and you have a larger budget available, the Ninja Slushi Professional Frozen Drink Maker might be a worthwhile addition to your kitchen. You can get it for $329 at Costco, but you do need to be a member to purchase it online. It has a 96-ounce carrying capacity, with five unique programs that you can use to create multiple drinks: a standard slushie, a spiked one, a milkshake, a frappe, or frozen juice. No ice is required to make this machine work, and it comes with a pair of 16-oz insulated bubble cups that you can use immediately out of the box. When you're done making your drinks, throw the carrying container into your dishwasher and run it through a cycle before using it again.
Professionals do enjoy the Ninja Slushi a good amount and recommend it to anyone who wants a specialty ice machine in their kitchen. The downside is the price, even with Costco's reduction. Regardless, customers who picked it up recommend it because of how easy it is to use, how much they can make in a single sitting, the quality of the machine, and the variety of drinks that can be made with it. It's a good purchase if you need to make multiple iced drinks back-to-back.
Methodology
Our main focus was to find the best gadget items at Costco. All products on the list have at least a 4.0-star rating and have at least 100 customer reviews on the chain's website. We wanted to get items that Costco customers highly recommended while also finding worthwhile products that customers would frequently use. These are not only good gadgets but also helpful and effective ones.
These choices are also seen as the best in their category from Costco's website, with customers offering specific praises for why they had to have these products. We also wanted to include items that would fit a wide range of budgets, from those who want to be frugal to those who can purchase more expensive items, such as the smart television or the all-in-one desktop.