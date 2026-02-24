The 10 Best Costco Gadgets For Every Budget

If you have a larger budget when it comes to buying headphones, the Bose QuietComfort SC Noise Canceling Headphones are a good choice, especially if you're looking for an over-the-ear model. You can pick up these headphones for $199.99 when they're on sale, and they're traditionally priced at $329.99, which is still a great deal. These wireless headphones have synthetic leather earcups to provide as much comfort as possible while you're wearing them. The battery life can reach up to 24 hours, though the exact amount will depend on your volume levels and overall power settings. If the headphones do run out of battery, you can use the wired option and plug them directly into your smartphone or another device.

Customers like this model because of the sound quality it provides, how lightweight it is to carry around, and how others can clearly hear them through the device's microphone. Although experts like these headphones, they find that this model lacks some of the nicer features offered by other Bose options, such as more flexible EQ changes through the brand's application. Regardless, these are quality headphones that are easy to carry around on trips or to the office. It's why we believe they're some of the best noise canceling headphones for every budget.