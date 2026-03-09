This Travel Gadget Can Save Your Life, According To Consumer Reports

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A vacation is meant to be a time to have fun and relax, so we rarely consider that there could be lethal danger in the very place we're staying to escape the daily grind. According to Consumer Reports, however, rental rooms like the ones found in hotels and motels can be sources of deadly carbon monoxide poisoning. Odorless and colorless, carbon monoxide (CO) can be next to impossible to detect without help. That is why Consumer Reports recommends bringing a portable CO detector with you while you travel.

In the same way you'd carefully evaluate the best and worst smoke alarms for smart homes, it's important to have quality CO detectors everywhere you live and sleep. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning can be misleading. You may have a headache, feel sick to your stomach, or feel very tired. These can easily be mistaken for other illnesses and lead you to stay in the area where the CO is accumulating and keep breathing it in.

Portable CO detectors will alert you if there are dangerous levels of CO wherever you are staying. These are typically small and lightweight, and they're powered by batteries or a wall outlet. Carrying one with you while you travel could end up saving your life.