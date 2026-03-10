8 Costco Smart Lights That Are Worth Every Penny

Smart lights are among the easiest and most cost-effective ways of adding more personality to your home. They're more than just smart light bulbs, as there are now so many different types of smart lights for both indoor and outdoor use. You can see them all on Costco, and we've gathered the ones that you should consider buying.

The benefits of installing smart lights are just a small part of the ways to take full advantage of your smart home. If properly done, they can provide various conveniences to your family. They can also be considered budget-smart home accessories that can make your home feel luxurious. You'll have to buy the right kind of smart lights to carry out your vision, though, and these products from Costco might be able to help.

These smart lights are all available at Costco with a respectable average score and a significant number of reviews. The specific criteria are clarified at the end of this article. To further highlight why they're worth every penny, we've included comments from shoppers on the retailer's website, as well as insights from professional reviews.