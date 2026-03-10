8 Costco Smart Lights That Are Worth Every Penny
Smart lights are among the easiest and most cost-effective ways of adding more personality to your home. They're more than just smart light bulbs, as there are now so many different types of smart lights for both indoor and outdoor use. You can see them all on Costco, and we've gathered the ones that you should consider buying.
The benefits of installing smart lights are just a small part of the ways to take full advantage of your smart home. If properly done, they can provide various conveniences to your family. They can also be considered budget-smart home accessories that can make your home feel luxurious. You'll have to buy the right kind of smart lights to carry out your vision, though, and these products from Costco might be able to help.
These smart lights are all available at Costco with a respectable average score and a significant number of reviews. The specific criteria are clarified at the end of this article. To further highlight why they're worth every penny, we've included comments from shoppers on the retailer's website, as well as insights from professional reviews.
Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Color String Lights
If you think your outdoor spaces need some brightness and color, you may want to buy the Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Color String Lights. You'll get 24 feet of the smart lights for $64.99, 36 feet for $79.99, or 48 feet for $99.99 from Costco. They're linkable up to a total length of 1,032 feet. The smart lights are easy to install, according to Costco customers, with the help of the step-by-step guide of the Atomi app.
A review by YouTube channel Always Occupied demonstrated the speed of the setup process, along with using voice commands with Amazon's Alexa for controls and setting up scenes in the app. The gadget is also compatible with Google Assistant, for those in the Google Home ecosystem.
The Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Color String Lights, which have an average score of 4.2 stars on Costco following nearly 400 reviews, have an IP65 rating with shatter-proof bulbs, which clears them for outdoor use. Costco customers said that there are a limitless number of color options for these smart lights, so you can let your creativity run wild.
Enbrighten Eternity Landscape Lights
The Enbrighten Eternity Landscape Lights are another smart lighting option for the outdoors, but they're meant to be installed in the ground. You won't need any landscaping knowledge, though, as Costco customers said the setup is very easy. According to The Gadgeteer, you just attach the LED lights to the stakes, map your layout of the lights, insert the stakes in the ground, plug in their power, and connect them to the app. For some Costco shoppers, the entire process only takes about 30 minutes.
Once they're up and running, you can use the Enbrighten app to access unlimited color options for each of the Enbrighten Eternity Landscape Lights. You'll also be able to adjust their brightness, as well as use other creative effects to match any holiday or your family's personality. The app is easy to use, according to both Costco customers and The Gadgeteer.
The Enbrighten Eternity Landscape Lights are available for $99.99 from Costco, where they currently have an average rating of 4.3 stars after 49 reviews. You'll get three 16.5-foot light strands with four LED lights on each, 12 stakes with mounting brackets, and a power supply. You can extend the setup to as long as 150 feet, which is good for 36 LED lights. They're IP67-rated, which means they're built to withstand the elements.
Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Rotundus Outdoor Wall Sconces
If you want smart lights on your outdoor walls, such as on either side of your front door, you should consider the Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Rotundus Outdoor Wall Sconces. You'll get two of them for $119.99 from Costco, which is excellent value according to some of the retailer's customers. They love its sleek and stylish design and durable aluminum body, which are just part of its high score of 4.2 stars following more than 400 reviews.
Costco shoppers also have positive comments on the Atomi app, which they said is very easy to use with the Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Rotundus Outdoor Wall Sconces. This is echoed in the review of YouTube channel House Stuff, which demonstrated what the smart lights look like when you change their colors and initiate scenes through the app. The channel recommended installing a mesh Wi-Fi system in your home to make sure that you don't run into any connectivity issues with these gadgets, though that advice applies to any smart home.
The Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Rotundus Outdoor Wall Sconces are built for the outdoors, with House Stuff noting that they're completely sealed so nothing will get into their circuits. They're also compatible with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can use voice commands to adjust their settings.
Enbrighten Eternity Eave Lights
For even more control over the look of your home's exteriors, you should check out the Enbrighten Eternity Eave Lights. Similar to the Enbrighten Eternity Landscape Lights, they work with the Enbrighten app for changing colors, adjusting brightness, and launching scenes. There's no need to keep changing your lights for every holiday, as these smart lights are a permanent solution with their weatherproof components and programming options, according to PCWorld.
When you unbox the Enbrighten Eternity Eave Lights, SFGate said in its review that it might look intimidating at first because of all the components. However, once you get going, you'll finish installing them quickly. Costco shoppers confirmed that there was no need to call a professional to set them up.
For $169.99, the Enbrighten Eternity Eave Lights come with six 16.5-foot light strands for a total length of 100 feet, 12 lights per strand, and enough mounting brackets with double-sided tape and bracket screws. A Costco customer said that they were able to install the smart lights across the whole front and back of their house with just two boxes, though you also have the option of connecting them for a total length of 200 feet of smart lights outside your home.
Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Platea Outdoor Pathway Lights
Smart lights can improve safety while still providing a classy sense of style. You can get these benefits from the Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Platea Outdoor Pathway Lights, which you can buy from Costco at $149.99 for a set of four lights. They work very similarly to the other Atomi smart lights in this roundup, but they're meant to be placed in the pathways towards your front door or around your home. If you could use some colorful and bright lighting in those areas, this is the package that you'd want to buy.
The Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Platea Outdoor Pathway Lights are featured in QVC's YouTube channel, where the smart lights received praise for their chic and modern look, as well as how quick and easy it is to set them up. Costco customers echo the fact that they're plug-and-play devices, and the metal spikes that they come with mean that they're very stable once installed in the ground. Since they're plugged in and not solar-powered, they can get really bright, which was mentioned by both Costco shoppers and QVC.
If you've already got spots in mind to place the Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Platea Outdoor Pathway Lights, there's no reason to hesitate because the smart lights have an average score of 4.2 stars from Costco following more than 350 reviews.
Feit Electric Smart Wi-Fi Bulb
If you're just looking for regular smart light bulbs, the Feit Electric Smart Wi-Fi Bulb from Costco is a solid option with its average score of 4.2 stars after more than 4,800 reviews. It's affordable at just $24.99 for a pack of four, with both the retailer's customers and The Spruce saying that you'll be getting great value from the device.
The Feit Electric Smart Wi-Fi Bulb is a 60W light bulb that provides nice brightness, according to Costco shoppers, who also said that it's fun to use because it's simple to make adjustments and change its colors through the Feit Electric app. The Spruce said that the smart light bulb has excellent color rendering and lots of color options, so you'll be able to get it to look exactly how you want it.
If you're not yet familiar with using smart light bulbs, the Feit Electric Smart Wi-Fi Bulb is an excellent choice because it's easy to set up, as confirmed by Costco customers. Smart light bulbs are among the cheapest ways to turn your house into a smart home, and this purchase is a great entry point into building your own smart home ecosystem.
Atomi Smart Monarc 52 Wi-Fi Indoor Ceiling Fan
The Atomi Smart Monarc 52" Wi-Fi Indoor Ceiling Fan not only keeps you cool as a smart ceiling fan, but it can also illuminate and bring color to your home as a smart light. For $179.99, you'll get a sleek-looking device that brings a futuristic feel to any room where you install it.
As a smart light, the Atomi Smart Monarc 52" Wi-Fi Indoor Ceiling Fan provides brightness and color with its built-in dimmable RGB lights, which you can control through the Atomi app. As a smart ceiling fan, it creates strong airflow despite only having three blades, according to Costco customers, and it's very quiet while it's in use. With its compatibility with Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, it becomes even more convenient to operate this smart home device.
We couldn't find any professional reviews on the Atomi Smart Monarc 52" Wi-Fi Indoor Ceiling Fan, but its average score of 4.2 stars on Costco's website after nearly 400 reviews should be enough to place your trust in this device.
Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Ventosus 25 Fandelier
The last entry in this roundup is another Atomi smart ceiling fan. It's the Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Ventosus 25" Fandelier, which looks very different from the Atomi Smart Monarc 52" Wi-Fi Indoor Ceiling Fan. Instead of the fan blades surrounding the lighting component, this time it's the lighting component that envelops the fan blades.
Despite the Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Ventosus 25" Fandelier being less than half the width of the Atomi Smart Monarc 52" Wi-Fi Indoor Ceiling Fan, Costco shoppers said that the airflow that it creates is surprisingly strong. This was also noticed by YouTuber Vinnie T, who demonstrated the installation of the smart device.
The lighting of the Atomi Smart Wi-Fi Ventosus 25" Fandelier is bright, with the capability for a wide range of colors. Vinnie T showed how you can access these colors through the gadget's remote, though you can also do so through the Atomi app. With an average score of 4.7 stars following almost 50 reviews, this smart home device is a great combination of smart light and smart ceiling fan.
How we chose these Costco smart lights
All the smart lights we've featured in this roundup are available on Costco's website, where they have each received an average score of more than 4.0 stars. They also have at least 40 reviews each from shoppers, which ensures that the ratings that these products have received are not flukes.
Our selections for the devices in this list are diversified across the different types of smart lights, ranging from outdoor installations to indoor gadgets. If you're thinking about buying smart lights but you're not yet sure what exactly to get, perhaps one of the devices in this roundup will catch your eye.
We highlighted the reviews of Costco shoppers for each of these smart home gadgets, showcasing why they received such high scores on the platform. We also included snippets from professional reviews by reputable websites and channels for a complete picture of what to expect when you buy these smart lights.