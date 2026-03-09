Amazon Prime Has A Hidden Kindle Perk You Probably Didn't Know About
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Amazon's Prime membership may have gotten expensive over the years, but it offers several hidden perks besides its shipping and delivery benefits, Prime Video subscription, and access to Amazon Music. They're easy to miss, and some folks probably don't even know about them, but they continue to make the Amazon Prime membership worth it if properly utilized.
For example, as part of Amazon Prime, you get unlimited photo storage via Amazon Photos, which is recommended as one of the best cloud storage apps by Consumer Reports, as well as access to cloud gaming with Amazon Luna. More importantly, if you're someone who owns the company's Kindle e-reader or likes to enjoy e-books on its apps, there is a notable Prime perk that gives you access to one free e-book every month.
Dubbed as First Reads, this Prime membership perk allows users to pick one Kindle book out of a curated selection. While access to First Reads is free for Prime members, regular Amazon customers can also pick one title at a discounted price of $1.99, while the typical pricing for these titles ranges from $4 to $6. Here's everything you need to know about this reader-oriented Prime benefit for Kindle users.
Amazon offers e-books before their release with First Reads
Prime members can get one Kindle Book for free every month as part of First Reads. However, these are not just any books; instead, you get to choose from titles that are awaiting their official release. So, you get to read a book that's not otherwise available for the public. The selection is also diverse and includes different genres, such as suspense, psychological thriller, and fantasy. For example, in March 2026, Amazon is allowing folks to pick from eight titles, including the latest books from Gwendolyn Womack, Edwin Hill, and Corinne Sullivan. The company is also throwing a bonus book from Australian author Liane Moriarty; however, the bonus title is not guaranteed every month.
First Reads has been around for years. It was introduced in 2013 as Kindle First and allowed users to buy and download one of the selected books one month before their release date. It was later renamed to First Reads. The easiest way to keep track of First Reads is by subscribing to its newsletter, which brings you the list of books to choose from every month. You can alternatively bookmark the Amazon First Reads page and visit it whenever a new selection is available.
Notably, Amazon First Reads isn't the only Prime perk that gives you access to e-books, as Prime Reading also includes free titles.
Prime Reading gives you even more free e-books
As the name suggests, Prime Reading is a Prime membership perk for book lovers. It gives you access to a rotating selection of e-books and audiobooks, including magazines and comic books that you can enjoy. The available selection typically has over a thousand titles, which are a part of the Kindle Unlimited catalog, giving you plenty of choice. You can read these e-books not only on your Kindle e-reader but also on Kindle apps for phones and tablets. The First Reads program is marketed as part of the Prime Reading benefit, so you can also find one free pre-release e-book every month on the Prime Reading page.
As a book lover, besides Prime Reading and First Reads, you can consider the Kindle Unlimited subscription, which is not a part of the Prime subscription but gives you access to a million titles for $12 a month. Besides e-books, it includes audiobooks, magazines, and comics.