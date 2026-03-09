Amazon Prime Has A Hidden Kindle Perk You Probably Didn't Know About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Amazon's Prime membership may have gotten expensive over the years, but it offers several hidden perks besides its shipping and delivery benefits, Prime Video subscription, and access to Amazon Music. They're easy to miss, and some folks probably don't even know about them, but they continue to make the Amazon Prime membership worth it if properly utilized.

For example, as part of Amazon Prime, you get unlimited photo storage via Amazon Photos, which is recommended as one of the best cloud storage apps by Consumer Reports, as well as access to cloud gaming with Amazon Luna. More importantly, if you're someone who owns the company's Kindle e-reader or likes to enjoy e-books on its apps, there is a notable Prime perk that gives you access to one free e-book every month.

Dubbed as First Reads, this Prime membership perk allows users to pick one Kindle book out of a curated selection. While access to First Reads is free for Prime members, regular Amazon customers can also pick one title at a discounted price of $1.99, while the typical pricing for these titles ranges from $4 to $6. Here's everything you need to know about this reader-oriented Prime benefit for Kindle users.