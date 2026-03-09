This Cool Audio Tech Defies Gravity For A Unique Listening Experience

Vinyl records have come back into vogue, and for good reason. While CDs and other digital formats are easier to store, vinyls create richer, more accurate sounds – so long as you keep them clean. If you want the best listening experience, you will probably buy a Fluance RT85 or Vertere DG-X, but these turntables look plain next to something like the Gramovox.

The Gramovox, better known as the Gramovox "Classic" Floating Record vertical turntable, is a record player that flips the main record-playing mechanism on its head — or at least 90 degrees. Instead of orienting the vinyl so it's parallel with the table and letting gravity help the needle read the grooves, you have to secure the record to the vertical spindle so it doesn't fall off, and the needle and tonearm use springs to read and track the record's grooves. If anything goes wrong, the record playback could skip, or worse, the record could fall out of the turntable.

While quality turntables like the Fluance RT85 sell for $549.99, the Gramovox "Classic" Floating Record vertical turntable retails for $1,199. However, that price gets you a record player that takes up less room than traditional horizontal turntables and also doubles as a piece of interactive art. If you're worried about the audio quality, the Gramovox delivers "rich, clear, and warm" audio, and it doesn't skip at all, according to Paste Magazine. The Gadget Guy also praises the device, so you know you're purchasing quality.