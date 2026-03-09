If We're Going To Find Life On Mars, NASA Knows Just Where To Find It

Humanity has dreamed about discovering life on alien planets for as long as we have dreamed about visiting other worlds. Since Mars is the closest planet to Earth we can feasibly visit (hopefully by the 2030s), it will be the first place we start the search. NASA even has a plan of attack and thinks the best place to look will be ... anywhere there is ice.

In 2025, a team of NASA scientists published a study in Astrobiology investigating how organic biosignatures would degrade on the surface of Mars. The researchers used dead Escherichia coli microbes as a stand in for any life that may have once been on Mars, then bombarded it with gamma radiation to simulate exposure to cosmic radiation. It turns out that amino acids in the E. coli could survive in ice deposits for an estimated 50 million years. Therefore, any regions of Mars covered in ice or permafrost (frozen soil, rock, and sediment) are prime locations to locate traces of life on the planet.

Admittedly, the prospect of finding not even microscopic life on Mars but instead the organic building blocks might sound a tad disappointing — and a far cry from the bug-eyed, green-skinned creatures we once envisioned — but some people at NASA believe alien life is already extinct. It really doesn't matter what we find, because it would still be the discovery of the century.