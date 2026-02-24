AI Might Be Coming For NASA Mars Rover Driver's Job After Its First Test Run

Artificial intelligence has been advancing at an exponential rate over the past few years, prompting widespread concern that AI could start taking jobs away from real people. Unfortunately for the human workforce, these fears are already coming true, even for one of the most specialized jobs in the world: NASA rover driver.

Rovers have been at the heart of Mars exploration efforts over the past three decades, and up to this point, they have always relied on human operators to control their movements. However, NASA closed out 2025 with an unprecedented experiment, using AI vision-language models to map and direct the Perseverance rover on a successful journey across the Martian surface. It was only a trial run for the new technology, but the resounding success makes it all but certain that rover drivers are destined to become obsolete.

NASA has landed five different rovers on Mars to date, although only the two most recent ones — Curiosity and Perseverance — are currently active. While each new rover has carried more advanced technology than the last, the basic system of operating them has remained fundamentally the same. Human operators working at NASA facilities like the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in southern California program routes for the rover to take and send the instructions remotely to Mars. These efforts have brought us the clearest images of Mars ever captured, but they come at the expense of a lot of time and money. NASA officials are hoping that a shift to AI operation can save on both fronts.