Google Now Shows You Which Android Apps Will Drain Your Battery

Battery anxiety is a huge issue with smartphones in this day and age. While many smartphones have started to offer more efficient and larger batteries — like the newly announced Galaxy S26 Ultra — they continue to deal with an array of battery-related problems. This leads people to look for easy ways to extend their phone's battery life, which often requires jumping through a few hoops. Now, though, Google is working on a way to make it easier than ever to tell if an application will drain your battery more than it should.

This mostly started late last year, when Google shared a blog post detailing some of its plans to start implementing big changes to help Android users find applications that misuse or overuse the battery in smartphones and tablets. The goal, based on that blog post, was to come up with a solution for identifying applications that abuse the "wake lock" system built into Android phones. This system essentially allows for apps to keep the CPU in the phone or tablet running despite the screen on the device being turned off. Because the CPU continues to run, the battery in the device runs down much faster. Now, it seems Google is finally ready to debut its solution.

On top of rolling out new technical quality treatments to help mitigate to overuse of the wake lock system, Google says it will also start adding a disclaimer to applications that consistently exceed the limit of a stat called "Excessive Partial Wake Lock." Further, if the issue persists, Google says it may even limit how those applications appear in the Play Store's recommendations.