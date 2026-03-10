How Oreo Cookies Almost Ruined The RoboCop Movie

Method acting has given audiences some wild stories over the years from cinema history, but special effects expert Randy E. Moore's account of the legendary Peter Weller may be one of the most unbelievable. Weller is most known for portraying the lead character, Alex Murphy, in Paul Verhoeven's timeless sci-fi classic, "RoboCop," and Moore's anecdote about him happened precisely when they shot the iconic movie. He was a property department head, and while preparing for a scene, he had a little quarrel with the star, who acted like a spoiled kindergartener.

As Moore recalled in an interview (via Far Out Magazine), "When we were shooting the steel mill, Peter was upstairs, I went up, and I was carrying about eight Oreos in a stack. I handed him his weapon. 'Safety's off'. He wouldn't take the pistol and said, 'Robo wants an Oreo'. I said, 'No, Robo doesn't get an Oreo, if Peter wants an Oreo, Peter can have one'."

Weller did not like the resistance he brushed up against while trying to get his cookie, and, apparently, he walked to the railing and shouted, "Robo wants an Oreo!" to get his demand met. However, Moore wasn't the kind of man to back down or give in to such juvenile behavior, and he stuffed all eight Oreos in his mouth while watching Weller get angrier by the second. He said, "Robo got upset." When Weller was asked about the incident, he claimed that he had no recollection of it, saying, "I don't know what the hell he's talking about." According to Moore, however, he did get an Oreo from a crew member so the scene could be shot.