Android App Sideloading Is About To Completely Change (Again), And I'm Worried

Sideloading has always felt like something of a guarantee with Android. In fact, some argue it's one of the primary appeals of using Android over other operating systems — a sentiment even Google seems to agree with. However, last year Google announced it would be making big adjustments to sideloading apps on Android. The gist was that Google planned to make the act of installing third-party apps "safer" by limiting how you could install them. This, of course, upset many users, leading to a ton of backlash on Reddit and other online forums. The sheer community response led Google to clarify that no, it wasn't doing away with sideloading. It was just trying to make things safer by offering developers a way to verify their apps.

However, users still weren't happy with these changes, which eventually led Google to announce that it would let "experienced" users sideload applications, thus taking the risk on themselves. Of course, Google still has yet to share any real information on how it determines if someone is experienced enough to trust with sideloading. But it seems the company was not finished with making changes to how sideloading works. Because instead of just allowing you to sideload, Google has now announced it will be opening the door for what it calls "qualified" third-party app stores, allowing users more ready access to other app stores beyond Google Play.

While this change might sound good on paper — especially since Google notes it will simplify the installation process of registered app stores — I also have concerns about how Google might expand on it going forward.