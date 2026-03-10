What Makes European iPhones Different From American Ones?
European iPhones are usually different from American ones due to local legislation, as Apple needs to comply with several Digital Markets Act (DMA) changes in the region. Still, other details make European and American iPhones somewhat different. For example, iPhones in America and a few other regions are eSIM-only. So, if you're in the market in the U.S. for the iPhone 17 lineup, you'll get a phone without support for a physical SIM, which will result in around 5% longer battery life.
Another perk of iPhones in the U.S. is support for mmWave. However, you can only take advantage of this crazy-fast 5G connection if you have a supported carrier in the country. Interestingly enough, Apple also implemented hardware differences across other regions. Chinese iPhones have dual physical SIM, while Japanese iPhones always have the shutter noise on when you take a photo.
In Europe, if you're in the market for an iPhone, it will be similar to the majority of the iPhones in the international market. That means it will feature a SIM tray with support for one physical SIM and come with regular 5G capabilities, but not mmWave. The iPhone Air, on the other hand, will follow the same strategy as the U.S. with an eSIM-only version. Still, as mentioned above, software-wise, European iPhones can be very different, but only if you have a European Apple Account.
European legislation makes the iPhone very different from American iPhones
These days, legislation is making the iPhone different across the globe. Apple might offer support for third-party marketplaces, payments outside its ecosystem, or even offer Fortnite on the App Store.
The European Digital Markets Act (DMA) took effect in 2023. Since then, Apple had to make several changes for iPhone users in the region. Some of the early DMA requests to Apple in Europe have opened up the iPhone for third-party marketplaces and let developers offer third-party payment solutions, giving users the ability to choose stock apps like their favorite browser.
With the recent iOS 26.3 update, Apple continues to expand on the DMA requirements, offering AirPods-like smooth pairing for third-party headphones, more options for developers to use NFC in read and write mode, and high-bandwidth peer-to-peer Wi-Fi connection — similar to how AirDrop works. With iOS 26.4, most likely, Apple will let third-party smartwatches get and reply to notifications from an iPhone. Besides that, the European Commission is expected to continue to force Apple to implement new features in the EU. These changes also make Apple delay software features available elsewhere. For example, Live Translation arrived in Europe with iOS 26.2, while iPhone Mirroring on Mac and iOS 26's Visited Places and Preferred Routes features on Apple Maps are still unavailable.
Does it make any difference if you buy a European or American iPhone?
It doesn't matter whether you buy an American or European iPhone, except if you care about a little extra battery life. In the past few months, I switched from an American iPhone 17 Pro Max to a European model (thank you for saving me, AppleCare+), and I honestly couldn't tell the difference in battery life.
While one could argue that I lost mmWave support, I didn't have a supported carrier, nor would I spend a long period in the United States. That said, if you're American and you have a supported carrier, you should stick with your country's model. To all the other customers, it doesn't matter where you buy the iPhone, whether in the U.S. or Europe, as it will work the same. Last but not least, another key difference between these iPhones can be their cost, as American prices are usually lower than those in Europe.
Ultimately, the changes will depend more on the Apple Account region than on the iPhone hardware itself.