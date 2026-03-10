What Makes European iPhones Different From American Ones?

European iPhones are usually different from American ones due to local legislation, as Apple needs to comply with several Digital Markets Act (DMA) changes in the region. Still, other details make European and American iPhones somewhat different. For example, iPhones in America and a few other regions are eSIM-only. So, if you're in the market in the U.S. for the iPhone 17 lineup, you'll get a phone without support for a physical SIM, which will result in around 5% longer battery life.

Another perk of iPhones in the U.S. is support for mmWave. However, you can only take advantage of this crazy-fast 5G connection if you have a supported carrier in the country. Interestingly enough, Apple also implemented hardware differences across other regions. Chinese iPhones have dual physical SIM, while Japanese iPhones always have the shutter noise on when you take a photo.

In Europe, if you're in the market for an iPhone, it will be similar to the majority of the iPhones in the international market. That means it will feature a SIM tray with support for one physical SIM and come with regular 5G capabilities, but not mmWave. The iPhone Air, on the other hand, will follow the same strategy as the U.S. with an eSIM-only version. Still, as mentioned above, software-wise, European iPhones can be very different, but only if you have a European Apple Account.