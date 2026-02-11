iOS 26.3 Now Available With 6 New Features

A couple of months after Apple started testing iOS 26.3, the company is finally releasing it alongside iPadOS 26.3, macOS Tahoe 26.3, watchOS 26.3, tvOS 26.3, and visionOS 26.3. Unlike previous software updates, this one is more focused on bug fixes and general stability. Still, iOS 26.3 adds a new iOS-Android transfer feature, improved privacy settings, and four exclusive European functions that Americans won't be getting.

The lack of several new features could be explained by the fact that Apple is readying a major iOS 26.4 update, which is rumored to have a super-powered Siri enhanced by Google's Gemini AI, new emojis, and more. That said, while iOS 26.3 might not feel groundbreaking for most of us, it's an important step towards iOS 26.4, which is expected to be released around April.

For example, iOS 26.3 is splitting Weather and Astronomy wallpapers in two different sections. While it's unclear why Apple decided to make that move, it shows how little the system has changed. Here's everything you need to know about the top iOS 26.3 features that just arrived for iPhone users.