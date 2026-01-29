4 Exclusive iOS 26.3 Features Americans Won't Be Getting

iOS 26.3 is just around the corner. While the new OS update for iPhone devices will bring a new Android transfer functionality and a new privacy setting to hide your location, the new iOS version is primarily focused on complying with European legislation under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). With iOS 26.3, users from the European Union will get four new features, including notification forwarding to a third-party smartwatch, AirPods-level proximity pairing with third-party devices, new NFC features, and high-bandwidth Wi-Fi connection from one device to another.

Even though Apple usually releases iOS x.3 versions in late January, or as late as the first few days of February, it seems this update might take slightly longer, as the company still hasn't seeded the Release Candidate version of the upcoming software update. Additionally, Apple recently launched iOS 26.2.1 with support for the second-generation AirTag. That said, Apple still has time till March to comply with EU legislation, but it shouldn't ideally take that long. A lot of these features, however, may never see the light of day if you're in the U.S.