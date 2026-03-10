5 USB-C Gadgets You'll Use Every Day

Not everybody likes the jarring sound of an alarm clock everyday, and if you're one of those people, you might be glad to know that there's actually an alternative way to wake up. A sunrise alarm clock, such as the $80 Lexon Mina Sunrise Alarm Clock, uses lighting and soft sounds to gradually ease you into an awake state in the morning. It's essentially a lamp that simulates the colors of sunrise and sunset.

How it works is simple. Half an hour before the scheduled alarm time, the lamp lights up in dark blue and plays some soft natural sounds. It then changes colors until it becomes warm white just when you need to wake up. At night, you can also use the Lexon Sunrise Alarm Clock to help you drift to sleep. Just press and hold the mushroom head to turn on sunset mode, which will light up in orange and slowly transition into red within 30 minutes. If you're not a fan of the light or sound alarms, you can change the alarm mode from light and sound to light only or sound only.

Apart from an alarm clock, the Lexon Sunrise Alarm Clock still works as a regular lamp. It even comes with nine different colors for setting the mood in the room. Conveniently, the lamp also doubles as a calendar and clock, thanks to its built-in display. While many sunrise alarms on the market connect via a barrel plug, the Lexon Sunrise Alarm Clock is wireless and charges via USB-C. Its battery can last as long as four months on sound mode only, a month on sunrise mode, and roughly 24 hours on lamp mode. When charging the lamp, it takes about five hours.