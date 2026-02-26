5 Cool Kitchen USB Gadgets You Didn't Know You Needed

Every time you buy more ingredients than you need or cook more than your family can finish, the extra food automatically goes straight to the fridge. This works out just fine if you can consume the food in the next day or two. But more often than not, your extra food sits in the fridge far longer than that and eventually spoils. To prevent more of your food from going to waste, a vacuum sealer like the Chef Preserve Compact Vacuum Sealer might help.

Priced at $109, and often available at discounted rates between $80 and $100, this handheld vacuum sealer preserves your food longer by removing air, which, in turn, slows down bacterial growth. It can keep refrigerated raw beef and pork fresh from 12 to 15 days instead of just a maximum of four days, and fruits and vegetables for roughly a month instead of ten days at most. You can also use it to make cooked food last from three to five days to up to 17 days in the fridge. Operation-wise, the Chef Preserve Vacuum Sealer is convenient to use. All you have to do is store your food inside the food-grade and BPA-free resealable bag included in the set. You get 15 8x10-inch bags (small) and 15 10x11-inch bags (medium). You can buy more bags and large (12x13 inches) and extra-large (12x20 inches) sizes separately, though.

To use it, seal the bag tight and position the sealer on the valve. Then, just press the button and wait until it stops in about five seconds. Once you're done, you can store the vacuum sealer on your counter or inside a drawer. It shouldn't take up too much space due to its compact size.