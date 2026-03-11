Did The Bundil App Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 10
Airing in 2018, Season 10 of "Shark Tank" featured an app meant to help people invest their extra money. It was called Bundil, showcased by entrepreneur Dmitri Love. The Bundil app worked by investing spare change, rounded up from purchases, into cryptocurrency — not be confused with the fake Android apps that steal crypto wallets. For example, if you spent $17.50 on a shirt, $0.50 would be invested via the app.
Though Bundil did get an offer for a deal during the episode, it was never closed post-show. As of the time of this writing, the Bundil app is no longer available to download and the business is closed. Bundil was born out of Love's interest in cryptocurrency. He wanted to design an app that made investing in that market easy for beginners who didn't want to risk thousands of dollars at once.
The app supported investments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. Even though deals may be agreed upon during a "Shark Tank" episode, there is still a due diligence period after the show that determines if the deal will close. Although Bundil's deal didn't close, Dmitri Love found a new path with an entirely different financial app.
Details of the Shark Tank deal
Prior to appearing on "Shark Tank", Dmitri Love had already launched Bundil 60 days earlier. To make money off of the app, Love was charging customers $3 a month to use it. On the show, he was asking for a $100,000 investment in exchange for a 10% stake in the business to help it grow. The panel of investors, or Sharks, were unsure about the Bundil app, though it didn't seem to bother them as much as the CATE cheating app from Shark Tank Season 4.
Concerns were raised about there being too much similar competition to Bundil, from saving and investing apps already available. Not all of the investors liked the idea of cryptocurrency being the target, either. However, Kevin O'Leary was interested in the $100,000 investment, but for an increased stake in the company of 50%. Love agreed. The deal never actually closed, but Love kept the app going into 2023, before ultimately shutting it down for unknown reasons.
What Dmitri Love is up to now
The Bundil app still has a website running, but both app pages on Apple and the Google Play Store are gone. Bundil's X account is still up, however, it shows no posts. But Dmitri Love is not done with financial apps. In 2024, he founded Peas Technology with Max Stiling. They created an AI-powered banking solution called Peas designed to help couples budget, save money, and pay bills together.
It has an active website presence and is available on the iOS app store for free, where it has a 5-star app rating with seven reviews. Bundil wasn't the only financial app to come out of "Shark Tank" Season 10 — the mobile ATM app Spare also got a deal that never closed after the episode. The Bundil app shows that even if a product doesn't receive a "Shark Tank" deal, entrepreneurs on the show are adept at pivoting to new business ventures.