Did The Bundil App Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 10

Airing in 2018, Season 10 of "Shark Tank" featured an app meant to help people invest their extra money. It was called Bundil, showcased by entrepreneur Dmitri Love. The Bundil app worked by investing spare change, rounded up from purchases, into cryptocurrency — not be confused with the fake Android apps that steal crypto wallets. For example, if you spent $17.50 on a shirt, $0.50 would be invested via the app.

Though Bundil did get an offer for a deal during the episode, it was never closed post-show. As of the time of this writing, the Bundil app is no longer available to download and the business is closed. Bundil was born out of Love's interest in cryptocurrency. He wanted to design an app that made investing in that market easy for beginners who didn't want to risk thousands of dollars at once.

The app supported investments in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. Even though deals may be agreed upon during a "Shark Tank" episode, there is still a due diligence period after the show that determines if the deal will close. Although Bundil's deal didn't close, Dmitri Love found a new path with an entirely different financial app.