Did The CATE App Survive After Shark Tank? Here's What Happened After Season 4

A controversial product made its appearance in Season 4 of Shark Tank, which aired in 2012. The product was called the CATE App, standing for "Call and Text Eraser." The entrepreneur pitching the product was Neal Desai. The app was designed to hide texts and phone calls on your smartphone from others. The controversy came as Desai was comfortable with the app being marketed as an app for people to cheat on their significant others. Although the panel of potential investors on the show, the sharks, were tentatively interested and offered a deal, the deal was never fulfilled after the show. Today, the CATE App is no longer in business.

Although deals are sometimes made during an episode of Shark Tank, nothing is finalized until the due diligence period after the show. As in the case of the Hopscotch app from Season 12, a deal was proposed but never finalized. Still, the Hopscotch app continued to thrive afterwards.

The CATE App was not actually Desai's original idea, though he was the one wishing to turn it into a business. It was designed by police officer Phil Immler to reduce domestic disputes. It was based on his experience seeing incidents happen after significant others were unhappy with what they saw on their partner's phone. Desai, though, had a different idea for the app.