The 4 Best Home Security Cameras With Local Storage, According To Consumer Reports
As their name implies, Consumer Reports is a consumer-friendly and consumer-trusted product review site. In the wake of uncomfortable truths about using Ring cameras and the risk of government agencies gaining access to home security camera footage, Consumer Reports put together a guide on how you can protect yourself if federal law enforcement tries to access your Ring doorbell videos. This guide includes a selection of the best home security cameras with local storage, which empower you to have more control over the recordings taken on your property.
In the end, Ring canceled its partnership with Flock Safety after public boycotts. Even so, the situation drew attention to the risks of using security cameras and video doorbells that automatically upload footage to the cloud. We scoured CR's list of the best home security cameras and dove deep into product reviews to find out what the hands-on testers had to say about the four best security cameras with local storage and how they can give you the privacy you deserve.
Lorex 4K Spotlight Outdoor Wi-Fi 6 Security Camera
The Lorex 4K Spotlight Security Camera is a great replacement for a Ring product because it provides similar 2-Way Talk functionality and remote monitoring. It uses Wi-Fi 6 technology to connect to your smart device and provide updates with its so-called "Person, Vehicle, Animal, and Package Detection" capability. Thankfully, not everything requires Wi-Fi; this Lorex camera features secure local storage and even allows you to record continuously to a compatible network video recorder (NVR) device.
Consumer Reports was impressed with the response time exhibited by this Lorex camera. Its video quality is quite high as well, but some competing products performed better in daytime lighting. However, the Lorex absolutely excels at nighttime recording, due in no small part to its "Color Night Vision" powered by infrared LEDs. The distinctive built-in spotlight helps too, and it's possible to customize the lighting color to boot. With an MSRP of $199.99, though, it's worth considering more affordable alternatives that get the job done nearly as well.
Eufy Video Doorbell C31
The Eufy Video Doorbell C31 exemplifies why "home security camera" and "video doorbell" are nearly synonymous these days. It boasts a "comprehensive picture of your entire front door area" and protection from power outages via hardwiring to your existing doorbell wiring system. It comes with a 128 GB microSD card, where it locally stores recorded footage. By connecting to the Eufy HomeBase hub device, you can expand to up to 16 TB of storage space.
The C31 received praise from Consumer Reports for its smart feature response time and relative video quality at night. Its daytime quality leaves something to be desired, even compared to other similarly-priced doorbells, but it still gets the job done. Of course, being a non-adjustable doorbell puts it at a bit of a disadvantage compared to dedicated security cameras with customizable viewing angles. Even so, as a capable video doorbell with a price tag as low as $80, it is well-suited for providing some reliable peace of mind.
TP-Link Tapo D130
The TP-Link Tapo D130 is a highly recommended video doorbell on a budget. Available for just $55.99, it's an easy answer to home security concerns. The main downside is that, like many other video doorbells, it records in 2K resolution. Dedicated security cameras can often record in 4K and are highly adjustable, though it's worth noting that TP-Link boasts "flexible views" for the D130 by way of multiple wedge angles. Most importantly, the D130 supports local storage of recorded footage via microSD up to 512 GB, though an SD card must be purchased separately.
When Consumer Reports reviewed the TP-Link Tapo D130, their testers noted that it has passable daytime video quality but questionable nighttime quality. Though the D130 does feature an embedded spotlight and night vision technology, the tech just doesn't pull as much weight as in similar security cameras. On the other hand, the D130 has a smart feature response time that rivals high-end competitors. Considering the low cost of this video doorbell, it's a seriously effective security device for the money.
TP-Link Tapo C660
The TP-Link Tapo C660 is a mid-range home security camera priced at around $140, but it performs right alongside models in the $200 range. With 360-degree coverage and tracking, it certainly provides a much more comprehensive view compared to a video doorbell. One of the most notable features of the C660 is its attached solar panel. This helps ensure that the camera always has the power to monitor and record, even during an outage. You can choose to store recorded footage on a microSD up to 512 GB, but you must purchase the SD card separately.
The C660 vies for the top spot on Consumer Reports' list of all indoor-outdoor security cameras on the current market. It records crystal clear 4K footage at all times of day and is capable of capturing fine details, even on moving objects. The CR team did notice a slight delay in response time, meaning that a few more seconds might pass before the camera sends you an alert about motion on your property. It's a relatively small caveat for a camera that monitors risk with top-notch clarity while keeping you in control of up to 379 hours of locally-stored video that external agencies cannot easily access.