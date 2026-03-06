Amazon Is Selling Logitech's Iconic Office Mouse For $13

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As people who probably spend too much time in front of a computer, we know the importance of a good mouse. Whether you're looking to play some games or increase your work productivity, having a clicker you like can be essential to getting things done. Fortunately, we found a model on sale that is pretty well-known for its dependability, and it's currently available on Amazon for a price that may just get you to stop scrolling.

Known for being an affordable and reliable peripheral, the Logitech M185 Wireless Mouse is currently on sale at Amazon for a significant discount. Backed by high customer reviews, this item can be good for those looking for something faithful that's friendly on the wallet. Along with wireless connectivity, this mouse has some versatility when it comes to operating systems, and there are a few more features that can make it worth adding to your cart.

Not long ago, we labeled the mouse a useful MacBook accessory under $20 for remote workers, and the significant discount currently being offered can make it even more appealing. Whether you're looking for something so you can stop using your laptop's touchpad or you simply could use a nice backup for your workstation at the office, this peripheral has been keeping users scrolling since 2013. And if you prefer a fast mouse, you'll be happy to know there are ways to make your mouse feel quicker, and all of them are compatible with this model.