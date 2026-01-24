3 Ways To Make Your Mouse Feel Quicker

Mouse acceleration can be helpful when using a touchpad, as some touchpads offer small areas to control the mouse pointer, and since space is limited, moving the pointer across the screen can be cumbersome. This is where acceleration comes in: the faster or slower you move your finger on the touchpad, the faster or slower the pointer moves, alleviating issues with navigating the screen with a limited input area. Physical mice, on the other hand, generally don't have a limit on how far they can move (beyond the much larger limits of desk space), and with the popularity of high DPI sensors inside many mice these days, you don't need software acceleration to easily move a pointer across your screen with a mouse.

As a matter of fact, mouse acceleration when using a physical mouse will likely make you less accurate in games, as acceleration works against muscle memory, since your pointer speed changes with mouse movement. If you can't rely on predicting where your pointer will end up when moving your mouse, thanks to having to account for speed and distance at the same time; it can make it harder to accurately click on things.

To turn off mouse acceleration in Windows 10/11, open the Control Panel. From here, click on Hardware and Sound, then click on Mouse under Devices and Printers. This will bring up a separate Mouse Properties window, and you want to click on the Pointer Options tab. On this screen, simply uncheck Enhance pointer precision, click OK, and now your mouse acceleration is off. It's that easy, and now your pointer on the screen will move 1:1 with your mouse, ensuring predictable, reliable movement.