New Windows 12 Rumors Were Immediately Debunked
In early March, PCWorld and its German counterpart PC-Welt published articles speculating on a possible release window and feature set for the hypothetical Windows 12 operating system. The articles claimed that industry leaks were suggesting a 2026 release date and that the operating system would deeply integrate AI in its architecture. Furthermore, the articles claimed it was "likely" that Windows 12 would lock premium AI features behind subscription models.
People were quick to believe the false report because it sounds entirely like something modern Microsoft would do. After all, this is the company that uses its invasive Copilot AI for data gathering. Concerned Windows users understandably voiced their disapproval at the now-circulating rumors of an imminent subscription-based and AI-focused OS.
The good news is that the content of those articles was immediately debunked by the head of PCWorld's Executive Editor, Brad Chacos. He explained that the original German article did not include any source links or attributions to lend authoritative weight to its claims. Despite this, the article was machine-translated into English and published on PCWorld before the content could be thoroughly reviewed. Chacos assures readers that PCWorld will "apply much more scrutiny to translated articles going forward."
What the false report got wrong about Windows 12
The claims made in the Windows 12 article were not a result of original reporting, so practically none of the statements therein are reliable. Microsoft publishes a Windows Roadmap that indicates ongoing development and refinement for Windows 11, making the supposed 2026 release window for Windows 12 all the less likely. Microsoft knows that Windows 11 is a broken mess, so the company is in no position to roll out a new operating system until it at least irons out the kinks in the current one.
The article also wrongly claimed that Windows 12 would be an AI-focused modular OS, citing Microsoft's CorePC project that touted modularity as a fundamental principle. A modular OS would be highly configurable, able to serve as either a lightweight or more traditional system, but experts believe that the CorePC project was likely scrapped after it failed to launch during its targeted 2024 release window.
The world can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that these claims were debunked, but the situation does raise a compelling question. When will we actually see Windows 12? The February 2026 Steam Hardware Survey showed a 12% increase in Windows 10 users and a 10% decrease in Windows 11. Considering that Microsoft is struggling to wrangle consumers between two modern operating systems, adding a third to the mix does not seem like a challenge they should tackle anytime soon.