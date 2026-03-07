If You're Flying United Airlines, Bring Your Headphones - Here's Why
A brand-new rule on United Airlines' "Contract of Carriage" document states that you can be removed from the flight or even permanently banned if you "fail to use headphones while listening to audio or video content." This rule was added to the contract's "Refusal of Transport" section on February 27, 2026. Some cheap earbuds are one of the easiest gadgets to throw in your travel carry-on, so now's the time to make sure you always remember them when packing your bags.
Frequent flyers know that the best noise-cancelling headphones can make all the difference during a stressful voyage, but what if you forget to bring a pair? On an official informational page about in-flight entertainment, United guarantees that you can request free earbuds for the trip. The airline seems to be quite serious about the new headphones rule and isn't willing to accept forgetfulness or a lack of preparedness as an excuse.
Why did United Airlines start requiring headphones?
When someone loudly listens to podcasts, movies, or music playlists during a flight, it creates a displeasing experience for other passengers. When you consider that United Airlines deeply cares about its reputation for customer satisfaction, it's natural that this is something it would want to address. In United Airlines' 2025 Q4 report, the company stated that it achieved its highest fourth-quarter customer satisfaction score in history. In that same report, it was stated that "United plans to enhance the customer experience" in 2026.
A United spokesperson made a statement (via NBC News) regarding the new headphone enforcement rule added on February 27. "We've always encouraged customers to use headphones when listening to audio content — and our Wi-Fi rules already remind customers to use headphones," the spokesperson explained. "With the expansion of Starlink, it seemed like a good time to make that even clearer by adding it to the contract of carriage."
Users say that Starlink is reliable, and considering that United is installing Starlink across its entire fleet, more people are going to be listening to in-flight entertainment than ever. United Airlines' decision to start enforcing headphones in the wake of this expansion is likely the correct one.