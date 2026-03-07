If You're Flying United Airlines, Bring Your Headphones - Here's Why

When someone loudly listens to podcasts, movies, or music playlists during a flight, it creates a displeasing experience for other passengers. When you consider that United Airlines deeply cares about its reputation for customer satisfaction, it's natural that this is something it would want to address. In United Airlines' 2025 Q4 report, the company stated that it achieved its highest fourth-quarter customer satisfaction score in history. In that same report, it was stated that "United plans to enhance the customer experience" in 2026.

A United spokesperson made a statement (via NBC News) regarding the new headphone enforcement rule added on February 27. "We've always encouraged customers to use headphones when listening to audio content — and our Wi-Fi rules already remind customers to use headphones," the spokesperson explained. "With the expansion of Starlink, it seemed like a good time to make that even clearer by adding it to the contract of carriage."

Users say that Starlink is reliable, and considering that United is installing Starlink across its entire fleet, more people are going to be listening to in-flight entertainment than ever. United Airlines' decision to start enforcing headphones in the wake of this expansion is likely the correct one.