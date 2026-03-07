This Company Is Launching A Hypersonic Rocket That Could Actually Compete With SpaceX

For years, SpaceX has been considered one of the biggest contenders in the space industry, even helping launch many of NASA's missions. There are even plans for SpaceX to be heavily involved in future NASA space exploration missions to Mars and the Moon, with Starship set to act as the landing system for NASA's Artemis missions. However, a new contender in the industry could finally give SpaceX a run for its money, at least when it comes to sheer speed.

That contender is Rocket Lab, which has new plans to launch a hypersonic test mission using its HASTE rocket, which the company first debuted in June 2023. This next test will be the fourth hypersonic test that Rocket Lab has put the HASTE rocket through. The Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron (HASTE) is a specially modified version of Rocket Lab's small-lift Electron rocket. What makes this particular rocket different compared to Rocket Lab's previous is the fact that it has been modified to work directly as part of suborbital missions, as the company wants to test hypersonic capabilities in suborbital situations.

The rocket has a modified design, which allows for a much stronger structure, which should help make it more durable during hypersonic testing. However, it's the speed that helps make this rocket a good possible competitor alongside SpaceX, as it can travel up to Mach 20 (over 15,000 miles per hour), making it fast enough to break into Earth orbit. And that's where the kicker comes in. While impressive, HASTE can't really compete with SpaceX's Falcon rockets when it comes to payload capacity. However, it isn't designed to. Instead, HASTE is carving out its own path by looking to support smaller launches.