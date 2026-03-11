7 Weird Tech Fads That Completely Vanished

In over two decades of technology journalism, I can tell you I've seen some truly weird tech fads come and go — from weird web crazes that every venture capitalist and tech blog swears will change everything to pointless hardware that somehow captured the zeitgeist and opened our wallets. I might even be guilty of backing some of them on Kickstarter. In fairness, sometimes technology does change everything: the internet was once considered a fad, after all.

But we've gathered up the worst offenders, and thankfully they've gone to the great tape drive in the sky. Sadly, the awkward Facebook Poke is not among them because Meta keeps trying to bring this feature back.

Of course, nothing ever really dies on the internet, and you may even have some of these sitting in your drawer; but technology loses its fad status when it falls out of the mainstream consciousness, the headlines stop, and projects are silently canceled or relegated to niche fan sites.