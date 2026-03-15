Why Some USB Devices Are Called Dongles (And What They're Used For)

Over the last few decades, USB devices have become increasingly popular, and one we hear about the most is the dongle. Unlike general USB devices, a dongle adds functionality to the PC, provides an extra layer of security, or streamlines connection with other devices. These are typically small, usually around 1.5-2.5 cm in length, with the USB connector forming the more visible part, while the chip is often enclosed in a casing behind it.

The first documented use of the word dongle in print media can be traced back to 1981, where it was referred to as a security or memory key that was necessary to run programs. However, over time, their use case has expanded beyond that, and dongles are finding applications in different areas, from device connectivity to internet access.

Keep in mind that not every USB device is a dongle, although people sometimes use the term incorrectly, especially when it comes to storage devices. A dongle is something that adds or enables a specific functionality, while a USB device can be anything that uses a USB (Universal Serial Bus) connector. For instance, an external HDD or SSD would not be a dongle.