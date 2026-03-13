4 Reasons Why Automatic License Plate Readers Make Mistakes

Automatic License Plate Readers are systems that use specialized cameras and software to capture, check, and save the license plate information of passing vehicles. Typically used by law enforcement as a crime-fighting tool, ALPRs can create records of vehicle activity and compare license plate information against government databases on vehicles of interest. While some of these systems have become controversial enough for people to vandalize traffic cameras, they can also be valuable investigative tools when, for example, police are trying to locate a stolen car.

However, ALPRs arefallible, and several factors can affect their performance. A buildup of dirt could cause a license plate to become obstructed. Weather conditions, like rain or snow, or poor lighting could result in bad image quality. Incorrect camera placement could cause characters to become distorted, or cause difficulty when reading the plates of vehicles of different heights.

These challenges can lead to a vehicle or person being incorrectly identified by the system and coming under scrutiny from law enforcement. Below, we've broken down four of the most common reasons Automatic License Plate Readers may make a mistake when reading a vehicle license plate.