People Across The US Are Tearing Down Flock's Traffic Cameras - Here's Why

A wave of anti-surveillance vigilantism is gripping American activists. According to a February 2026 report by Blood in the Machine, a journalism project by author Brian Merchant, concerned citizens from San Diego to Virginia are campaigning against Flock Safety, the automatic license plate reader (ALPR) cameras used by over 6,000 local communities to identify and track vehicles and their drivers. From petitioning legislators to physically defacing its traffic cameras, locals are fighting back against the ever-entrenched web of mass surveillance around them.

The actions come after Flock's collaboration with smart doorbell provider Ring collapsed following an ill-advised Super Bowl ad that prompted a public boycott. But critics argue that Flock's abuses run much deeper than a failed marketing campaign. Notably, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has leveraged Flock's data throughout its controversial crackdown. Misuse by local authorities has further fanned the anti-surveillance flames, raising questions about citizens' fourth amendment rights. Proponents, meanwhile, have lauded the company's cameras and AI-enabled smart systems as effective public safety instruments.

Some municipalities have responded by cancelling their contracts with the embattled company, while others have banned federal authorities from accessing their data or imposed privacy guardrails to ensure its responsible usage. In other cases, however, local law enforcement have actively shared data with federal authorities. In particular, Flock's "National Lookup" tool has enabled out-of-state immigration searches, circumventing legal restrictions and sparking backlash. To its credit, Flock has instituted guardrails to address these issues. However, activists argue that the company's business model requires the type of national, interconnected network that engenders these abuses. On balance, the ongoing battle strikes at the heart of a privacy debate embroiling America, as AI technologies continue to revolutionize military, intelligence, and law enforcement operations.