If You Think Laptops Are Expensive In 2026, You Won't Believe What They Cost In The '80s

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you check the prices of high-end laptops, you might come to a premature conclusion that modern-day laptops have become expensive. For instance, the 16-inch MacBook Pro powered by an M5 Pro or M5 Max chip starts at $2,699, while the Lenovo ThinkPad P16 Gen 2 starts at $2,539. Both can easily surpass the $3,000 mark if you add some extra features to your configuration, but if you think these prices are high, then you won't believe how much laptops were selling for in the '80s.

Back then, the concept of laptops was still in its infancy, and these gadgets weren't as impressive as even the cheapest laptops that you can buy today for less than $300. Like all technology, early laptops did command a premium while being less capable than modern-day entry-level laptops.

The first modern laptop with a clamshell design was the GRiD Compass 1101, which was launched in 1982 with a minimum price of $8,150. That price tag made it impossible for the laptop's target audience of business professionals to acquire it in large numbers, and instead, the GRiD Compass 1101 was mainly used by NASA and the U.S. military. This early laptop had a 6-inch screen with 320x240 resolution, and it lacked an integrated battery, floppy drive, or hard drive.