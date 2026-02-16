5 Laptops More Powerful Than The 2026 MacBook Pro

It's no secret that Apple has set the standard for efficiency, battery life, and thermal management in a compact form factor with the MacBook Pro M5. While the latest M5 base chip has the same 10 core and thread count as the base M4, Apple has boosted the memory bandwidth to 153 GB/s from M4's 120 GB/s. This 30% boost results in consistent and predictable results for many macOS-optimized workflows.

But overall power doesn't come down to a single component, and with Windows holding a 32.52% market share between January 2025 and January 2026, many will find better performance and the applications they need outside of the Apple ecosystem, especially considering the MacBook Pro M5 has a design flaw.

With rising component costs, users are also looking down the road at the right to repair. Serviceability on a MacBook Pro 14 M5, for example, only allows users to replace the battery, which is terrible for maintenance down the line on a big investment. Meanwhile, Windows laptop equivalents sporting discrete GPUs, desktop-class CPUs, and replaceable RAM are more accessible than Apple's. In this context, it doesn't matter how powerful something is if it can't be fixed.