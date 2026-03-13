USB-C Solved The Biggest Problems The Creator Had With USB Connectors

If you've ever tried to plug a standard USB cord or connector in while not looking, fumbling around with the connection altogether, you know it can sometimes be difficult to plug in. That's because USB Type-A only has one way to connect. The simplest way to check if you have the right orientation is to try to plug in the connector and, if it doesn't fit, flip it around. Guessing the wrong orientation is a minor annoyance, but it happens. It turns out, there's a very specific reason why the original USB port was designed this way.

Ajay Bhatt, the team leader at Intel and credited creator of USB, says that it's because making a reversible system would have required twice as many wires and circuits, thereby increasing the cost of development and production. At the time, the team chose to keep the standard accessible, namely so they could get everyone on board, and by "everyone", that means all the major computing and technology companies. For the port and connector to truly be universal — USB actually means Universal Serial Bus – getting as many companies as possible to adopt the standard was critical.

Introduced in 1996, USB has been around for quite some time and has gone through many iterations since then. That's why there are so many different types of USB ports, but the most recent is USB-C or USB Type-C, which introduces a reversible design. It addresses what Bhatt says is "the biggest annoyance" about the original USB format.