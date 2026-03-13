Your Apple Watch Sleep Tracking Accuracy Might Be Wrong - Here's How To Fix It

Apple Watch is arguably one of the best smartwatches around and hands-down the best companion to an iPhone. It excels in so many ways, tracking activities and vitals, offering access to apps, and more. Apple wasn't initially known for the best sleep tracking, especially compared to other wearable brands that focus heavily on this. But the company has been improving this function, even adding features like sleep apnea detection with clinical validation for its latest devices, like the Apple Watch Series 11.

However, sometimes you may feel that Sleep Tracking isn't accurate compared to other devices or to how you feel in the morning, or that the time when you fell asleep and woke up don't match the times on the device. There are a few reasons why this might be happening.

Before the Apple Watch can even start tracking sleep, you need to select the Set up Sleep option in the Health app. This includes setting your bedtime and wake up times, which gives the watch an idea of when you usually head to bed and wake up in the morning. You can also set sleep goals, including the number of hours per day. There are a few other ways to ensure the best sleep tracking accuracy.