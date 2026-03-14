Consumer Reports Calls This $24 Power Bank On Amazon A 'Smart Buy'

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As smartphones get more powerful and consumers continue to expect increased performance and better battery life, the need for a power bank becomes more important. The Anker Nano portable charger is a good option thanks to its $24 price tag, built-in USB-C jack, and 22.5-watt output. It earned a Consumer Reports Smart Buy badge along with high marks for portability and charging speed, and comes from a well-known brand in the charger, battery bank, and mobile accessory space.

This nano charger measures three inches across and has a 5,000mAh battery capacity. Anker says the 22.5W output of this power bank can charge an iPhone 15 to 43% in 30 minutes. A helpful feature is the swiveling, fold-out USB-C jack that eliminates the need for a separate power cable on devices with a compatible port. For those in need of an iPhone 17 portable charger, these are five of the best USB-C power banks that support fast charging on that particular device.