Consumer Reports Calls This $24 Power Bank On Amazon A 'Smart Buy'
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As smartphones get more powerful and consumers continue to expect increased performance and better battery life, the need for a power bank becomes more important. The Anker Nano portable charger is a good option thanks to its $24 price tag, built-in USB-C jack, and 22.5-watt output. It earned a Consumer Reports Smart Buy badge along with high marks for portability and charging speed, and comes from a well-known brand in the charger, battery bank, and mobile accessory space.
This nano charger measures three inches across and has a 5,000mAh battery capacity. Anker says the 22.5W output of this power bank can charge an iPhone 15 to 43% in 30 minutes. A helpful feature is the swiveling, fold-out USB-C jack that eliminates the need for a separate power cable on devices with a compatible port. For those in need of an iPhone 17 portable charger, these are five of the best USB-C power banks that support fast charging on that particular device.
What consumers have to say about this power bank
Beyond the spec sheet, we wanted to dig a little deeper into what experts and consumers have to say about this cheap Anker battery bank. Along with being one of the five best portable chargers according to Consumer Reports, the organization notes the ability to charge two devices at once and two-year warranty of this portable charger, while giving it strong scores for recharge speed. The Smart Buy badge, that the Anker Nano power bank earned from Consumer Reports, is awarded when a device blends solid value with performance, safety, and reliability that meets the organization's standards.
As for consumers, the power bank has earned an average 4.3-star rating from more than 13,000 Amazon reviews. Satisfied buyers call out the portability and the convenience of having a built-in connector. Others note impressive charging speed and solid battery capacity. Though 82% of these reviews are four stars or higher, there are some reviewers unhappy with how long the Anker power bank can hold a charge.