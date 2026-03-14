Faster 3D Printing Could Be A Simple Pattern Away

Considering that the infill pattern makes up the structure of a 3D print, it stands to reason that a more complex pattern would offer more support. This is technically true, but it comes with an asterisk: More intricate patterns make your prints sturdier, but they also require more material to create, not to mention longer processing times.

If you're irritated with how long prints are taking, an ideal solution is to use a simpler pattern. Essentially, any infill pattern that doesn't require your 3D printer nozzle to zig-zag or perform complex motions will cut down print time substantially. If you're performing a quick, simple 3D print, an infill pattern consisting of single-direction straight lines allows your printer to create the piece with a few fast swipes.

The problem with this pattern is that it only provides stability along a single axis. For something with a little more muscle, try a lightning pattern that uses a tree branch-like structure to provide more strength where it's needed, while shoring up thinner, weaker sections of the print. Remember, you can also fine-tune the density of the infill pattern if you don't want to use as much filament, though this will decrease overall integrity. Also note that no matter how robust your infill patterns are, there are still some objects that should never be 3D printed.