5 Ways To Speed Up Your Old MacBook

A MacBook laptop can last for several years thanks to a combination of factors. First, Apple pays attention to durability, with its MacBook Neo, Air, and Pro models being made of aluminum. Second, Apple controls the software, ensuring that a Mac can support several years of macOS updates. Finally, Apple has been making its own M-series chips for its Macs since 2020, which provide dependable performance and efficiency. Despite all that, an old MacBook can show its age after several years. Before replacing the MacBook with a brand-new model, you can try various tricks to speed it up and have it perform at its best.

What you can't do to speed up your MacBook is replace key internal components. The RAM and SSD are soldered to the motherboard, so you can't upgrade them as was once the case with some Intel-based MacBooks. On that note, if you still use a MacBook that has a replaceable HDD/SSD and upgradeable memory, these are things you can consider. However, you must own a 2017 MacBook Air (or earlier) or a 2015 MacBook Pro (or earlier) to be able to swap the SSD. As for memory, MacBooks have not supported RAM upgrades since 2012, when the last MacBook Pro with user-replaceable RAM shipped.

If you want to speed up a MacBook that's almost a decade old, you'll still have to deal with the same processor, which can't be replaced. Also, macOS updates may no longer be available for your model. A better option may be to buy a new device. The new $599 MacBook Neo is a good place to start. The tips below will apply to newer MacBooks that feature soldered components that can't be upgraded.