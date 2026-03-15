This Smart Gadget On Amazon Can Change The Way You Watch TV

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After a long day, there's little else that can beat kicking back and enjoying one of your favorite shows or movies on the couch. However, even with the best smart TV brands, there are still some accessories you can use to improve your experience.

Most people tend to turn the sound up and the lights off. But what if there was a way you could use the lighting to make your TV time even more immersive? This is where smart TV backlighting comes in handy. Using the Govee Envisual T2 from Amazon, you can sync up your TV's screen with backlighting, making the room light up around your TV. Not only can backlighting improve your movies and shows, but it can also be used for gaming and even to light up your room when listening to music.

Yes, there are plenty of TV backlighting options out there, but after testing the Govee Envisual T2 among others, it offers accurate synced lighting, as well as tons of features via the app. The only downside is that it's not the cheapest option out there.