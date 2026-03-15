4 Clever Ways To Use Smart Plugs Outdoors

Smart plugs are a great way to make some tech upgrades around the house, in large part because they instantly add modern features to anything that plugs into the wall for power. They fit into a standard electrical outlet and can be controlled remotely through a smartphone app, voice assistant, or preset schedule. This makes it possible to automate older devices that have no smart capabilities of their own, as well as to provide wireless controls for anything that runs on electricity. They are also one of the cheapest ways to turn your house into a smart home.

While there are some cool ways to use smart plugs inside your home, outdoor smart plugs offer similar features for the electrical devices you use outside. They come with weather resistance ratings that protect them against rain, humidity, heat, and cold, making them a smart home necessity for patios, yards, and even garages. Many outdoor smart plugs even come with multiple outlets, so they are as much a practical upgrade as they are a tech upgrade. For homeowners looking to be outside more often as the weather turns warmer, we've come up with some unique ways to put your outdoor smart plugs to use.