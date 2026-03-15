Can You Charge A Laptop With Your Phone's USB-C Charger?

As long as the USB-C cable fits into a USB-C port on your laptop (though adaptors do exist if you need to make a USB-A port work on an older laptop), you can use it. It's just not guaranteed to be practical. When examining a phone charger, two aspects need to be considered: the power adapter, which is the piece that plugs directly into an outlet and holds the cable, and the cable going from the adapter to your laptop.

How it all works is that, by default, these cables deliver power (up to 240W) using Configuration Channel (CC) pins to conduct a digital handshake between the charger and device. This exchange decides the maximum voltage and current your electronics can operate at a safe level. Typically, a phone charger won't get anywhere near 240W (fast-charging is around 100W). Instead, you should expect around 20W-30W most of the time. A laptop charger typically delivers over 65W, so there is at least twice the power involved in charging a laptop as compared to charging your phone.

When there's a mismatch between the power draw and the charger's wattage, as in the case of a phone charger powering a device that needs higher wattage (your laptop), you'll get the maximum charge the phone charger can deliver. That means the laptop will still charge, but at a much slower rate, because it isn't receiving the power it requires for it to charge sufficiently. Sometimes the charger can even overheat if it can't handle the demand. Generally, though, it should still work and be safe to use, since many USB-PD (Power Delivery) systems negotiate safe power levels, ensuring the charger delivers only what the laptop can take.