5 Must-Watch True Crime Documentaries On Netflix You Can Binge In One Weekend

Mark Lewis' 2019 three-episode miniseries, "Don't F**k with Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer," documents the making of a (potential) serial killer through an online group of self-appointed sleuths, who begin investigating a guy who records and publishes videos of him torturing and killing cats. I've had my fair share of the most chilling, unsettling, and spine-tingling documentaries about psychotic individuals, but few of those felt so explicitly haunting and traumatizing as this one. The Netflix show painstakingly captures the evolution of how a disturbed young man develops a hunger for killing, gradually going further and further through animal abuse, eventually reaching the state of killing a human being.

Most documentaries about infamous murderers work their way backwards, shining a light on what led them to become the way they are, but "Don't F**k with Cats" operates with a different approach from a less-explored angle that cuts deep. Nearly everyone you see here are everyday folks like you and me, who become obsessed with finding and exposing this man's identity. They get even more determined when the authorities take too long to make progress in the ongoing case.

The fact that they eventually succeed is nothing short of a small miracle. A true testament to what society can do when people work together to fight and prevent something truly horrible from escalating much further. This superb documentary is as much about them as it is about hunting down a murderer. It's a mandatory watch for anyone who can stomach it.