Steam Machine Verified Details Are Out (And You Should Be Worried)
During a Steam Hardware Talk at GDC 2026, Valve (link will download a PDF to your device) unveiled new information about the much-anticipated Steam Machine. In particular, details about the "Steam Machine Verified" program have been released. Similar to the Steam Deck Verified program, games will need to meet certain performance requirements on the device in order to earn Steam Machine verification.
What's concerning is that Steam Machine verification only requires a minimum of 1080p resolution and 30 FPS framerate. For a machine that touts 4K and 60 FPS gaming capabilities on Steam's official product page, it's a worrying realization that many "verified" games will likely fall short of that promise. Gamers see the "verified" tag as a reassurance that a desired game will run as expected on their device, so many Machine owners are sure to be disappointed when a hot new release struggles to exceed a resolution and framerate that became standard more than a decade ago.
One silver lining from the latest Steam Hardware Talk is that all games that are verified for Steam Deck will automatically have Steam Machine verification. If you decide to pick up a Steam Machine on day one, you'll find an extensive library of verified games ready to run at stable performance out of the gate.
Is the Steam Machine still worthwhile for gamers?
The new information regarding Steam Machine Verification isn't the only thing that might deter gamers from Valve's new hardware. The Steam Machine price leak from January spurred rumors that it may cost close to or more than $1,000. Valve remained mysterious about the hardware's pricing and went on to delay the Steam Machine launch window via a February blog post. Altogether, the situation paints a worrisome picture of a troubled gaming device that might underperform despite a high cost.
That isn't to say that the Steam Machine will disappoint everyone. The Steam Hardware Talk at GDC 2026 confirmed that the Steam Machine is capable of 6x greater performance than the Steam Deck. Games that were only deemed "Deck Playable" for legibility or resolution reasons will automatically be "Machine Verified." Anyone who entered the Steam ecosystem via Steam Deck will find a superior gaming experience on the Steam Machine. Moreover, the plug-and-play nature of the Steam Machine is still likely to appeal to audiences who would rather not fuss over the modular nature of a typical gaming PC.