The Samsung Galaxy S26 Has A Clever New Cooling Trick To Compete With The iPhone 17 Pro

With the introduction of the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung announced it had greatly improved the vapor chamber on all three of its newest models. These upgrades provide a boost in performance while serving as a direct response to Apple's first smartphone with a vapor chamber, the iPhone 17 Pro. While it's not possible to say which company has the best vapor chamber cooling system, as both use the same physics, the thermal architecture differs to make the most out of each device.

Compared to the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung says the vapor chambers are about 29% better at dissipating heat on its Galaxy S26 and S26+ models. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra's vapor chamber is said to be 21% more efficient than its 2025 counterpart. While the vapor chambers themselves appear larger in teardown videos, size isn't the only difference. Some of these heat dissipation improvements can be attributed to tailored thermal interface material (TIM) that is now positioned along the sides of the processor — think of this like the thermal paste you might apply between your computer's CPU and its heat sink.

With all these improvements, Samsung says its new models perform better in everyday activities like recording videos, gaming, or multitasking. Powering it all is a new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, which offers 19% better CPU performance, a 24% boost in GPU performance, and 39% NPU gains for Galaxy AI features. Those improvements should be noticeable to users thanks to the new thermal design — in other words, the cooling system should help more intense tasks have more sustained performance, and battery life shouldn't degrade as fast.