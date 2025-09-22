iPhone 17 Pro Begins To Put An End To Five Years Of Overheating Woes

With the iPhone 17 Pro release, it seems Apple is finally taking one of the biggest issues with the Pro lineup seriously. That issue has been how easily these higher-priced models overheat, which impacts the display and causes the battery to drain faster.

After years of expecting "the next iPhone" to be the one that would finally solve these overheating issues, iPhone owners had to go through five years of upgrades to finally get to a point where the iPhone 17 Pro only gets warm during demanding tasks, but not quite to the overheated state that makes the display go dim and the battery to drain more quickly than expected.

What's different about this generation compared to the past five is the new vapor chamber technology, in addition to an internal redesign that helps dissipate heat better, and also away from the user's hand when holding the device. In fact, early hands-on tests with the iPhone 17 Pro show that it actually has improved thermal capabilities thanks to a mix of aluminum, the new processor, and the exclusive vapor chamber.