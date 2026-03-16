This $10 Amazon Fire TV Accessory Can Organize Your Messy Cables

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There might be nothing worse than a bundle of random cables strewn about behind high-end electronics. And there are very few people out there who would consider cable management a good time. It's very easy to start plugging in devices only to find yourself presented with long, loose cables that can quickly find themselves tangling and taking away from the clean aesthetic most are looking for.

Plugging in a TV streaming stick can really highlight this issue, especially if you have or are considering buying an Amazon Firestick. Most USB cables tend to be fairly long in order to accommodate charging devices. A short cable makes very little sense if you need to power/charge a smartphone or similar device. But this introduces an annoyance with streaming sticks when modern televisions tend to have USB ports near HDMI ports. That's where the fireCable Plus Adapter for Firestick comes into the picture.

The fireCable Plus Adapter eliminates hanging wires that can bunch, tangle, and look unsightly. This small cable helps to streamline your TV setup wherever you might be. This is because it's also great to take with you, along with your streaming stick, when traveling, helping to reduce the clutter that a bag of cables can often cause.