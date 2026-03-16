This $10 Amazon Fire TV Accessory Can Organize Your Messy Cables
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There might be nothing worse than a bundle of random cables strewn about behind high-end electronics. And there are very few people out there who would consider cable management a good time. It's very easy to start plugging in devices only to find yourself presented with long, loose cables that can quickly find themselves tangling and taking away from the clean aesthetic most are looking for.
Plugging in a TV streaming stick can really highlight this issue, especially if you have or are considering buying an Amazon Firestick. Most USB cables tend to be fairly long in order to accommodate charging devices. A short cable makes very little sense if you need to power/charge a smartphone or similar device. But this introduces an annoyance with streaming sticks when modern televisions tend to have USB ports near HDMI ports. That's where the fireCable Plus Adapter for Firestick comes into the picture.
The fireCable Plus Adapter eliminates hanging wires that can bunch, tangle, and look unsightly. This small cable helps to streamline your TV setup wherever you might be. This is because it's also great to take with you, along with your streaming stick, when traveling, helping to reduce the clutter that a bag of cables can often cause.
Declutter your life
While many people say there is no need for an Amazon Fire TV Stick anymore, these devices are still incredibly popular, and the fireCable helps owners with one. It works on modern televisions that feature built-in USB ports, removing the need for external power. This helps to reduce overall power consumption and frees up a power outlet, something that can come at a premium for many people.
The little orange cable is also built to last. It features a stress-resistant woven outer netting that also allows for flexibility. It's also been designed for strength and optimal power draw, the inner core having twice the amount of copper when compared to a standard USB cable.
The fireCable Plus Adapter might not be a necessary purchase, but if you are the kind of person who demands a clean and clutter-free look, it might be worth every penny. And with over 22,000 reviews and holding a 4.1 out of 5-star rating on Amazon, users seem to think highly of it. Just be sure to check your television manufacturer to confirm its built-in USB port(s) can support the proper power through.