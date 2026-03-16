4 Futuristic Gadgets You Can Already Own Today
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While progress around artificial intelligence has been the buzzword in the tech and gadget space for the last couple of years, and we've gotten several AI-powered tools that have ramped up productivity and automation, there are also a handful of next-gen advancements that real physical products are experiencing. These innovations are taking us closer to a truly futuristic tech environment, one that would have been regarded as straight out of a science fiction movie just a few years ago.
And no, we're not talking about evolving technologies that are still far from mainstream adoption, such as flying cars. Instead, we're focusing on gadgets that you can actually buy today. And unlike categories such as smart home devices or smart car tech that have rapidly grown in popularity and become widely known, we wanted to unearth truly under-the-radar futuristic gadgets. After careful review and selection, we've landed on four products: Live translation earbuds, smart AR glasses, a self-watering planter, and a smart ruler.
Together, these gadgets showcase not only futuristic upgrades to traditionally basic products, but also entirely new concepts powered by the latest technologies, including AI. More importantly, their appeal isn't just that they employ future-like tech, but that they do so in a way that makes them well worth the expense and a true step forward in usefulness, whether that's improving day-to-day convenience, productivity, how you interact with the world around you, or even your entertainment experience.
Live translation earbuds: Timekettle W4 Pro
The Timekettle W4 Pro is a pair of cutting-edge wireless earbuds that allow you to hold a real, long conversation with another person who speaks a language you do not understand, making it one of the most futuristic and useful tech gadgets in recent memory. It supports 40-plus languages and 93 accents, and according to the reviewers at SoundGuys, it solves the major problems with app-based live translators such as Google Translate, which require you to repeatedly tap, speak, and wait for a translated response to be generated.
The W4 Pro's One-on-One mode, which is its standout feature and what experts believe makes it worthy of splurging $400 on, allows you to simply place one earbud in your ear and the other in the other person's ear, select the two languages, and talk to each other as you normally would. The translations are fast and impressively accurate, as confirmed by popular YouTuber TechMagnet, who carried out a thorough review of the product. Another highlight is that the earbuds come with three microphones and support noise cancellation, which helps them accurately pick up speech even in crowded environments.
Additionally, you can use the W4 Pro just as well for normal listening, thanks to its balanced sound profile, including powerful bass and crisp, clear mids and highs. The W4 Pro also offers media translation for up to 300 minutes per month. Simply select an app on your phone, and the translated audio will be played directly into your ears. Reviewers also liked the earbuds' open-ear design, which is not only comfortable but also ensures that you remain aware of your surroundings. On a single charge, the W4 Pro can deliver up to six hours of nonstop translation. However, when used with the charging case, the total battery life can extend up to 18 hours.
Smart glasses: Xreal One Pro
Smart glasses combine the advantages of high-end mixed-reality headsets like Apple's Vision Pro with the everyday utility and portability of a smartphone or laptop. Widely regarded as some of the best smart glasses currently on the market, the Xreal One Pro, priced at $769 on Amazon, offers a massive 171-inch virtual screen with a best-in-class 57-degree field of view. Whether you're traveling or sitting comfortably in your living room, you can connect the glasses to any USB-C device, such as a laptop, smartphone, or gaming console, and stream its content in a 3D mixed-reality environment while still remaining aware of your surroundings.
While the Xreal One Pro is more expensive than its predecessor, the Xreal One, it offers a wider field of view, increased brightness (700 nits versus 600 nits), thinner frames, and significantly reduced glare, which was one of the biggest complaints with the earlier model. The display itself is not only bright but also sharp and smooth, as confirmed by YouTuber The Tech Chap, offering a 120 Hz refresh rate and full HD 1080p visuals, paired with loud and clear Bose audio.
The glasses come with three degrees of freedom (3DoF), which simply means you can fix your virtual screen in place so it stays stable even as you move your head. Several users have also praised the versatility of these smart glasses, and for good reason. They support prescription inserts and are available in two different sizes, which the company claims will fit more than 95% of users. Reviewers on Amazon have also highlighted how the glasses can even boost your privacy. For example, if you're working on a laptop during a flight, you can simply close the laptop lid and continue working through the virtual display in your glasses, which no one else around you can see.
Self-watering smart planter: LeafyPod
LeafyPod harnesses the power of AI to automate watering and looking after your plants, making it perfect for users who want to keep their plants in pristine condition but don't have the time to do so. It's also an excellent purchase for plant parents who travel frequently. Despite its groundbreaking tech, it's "very easy to set up," according to several user reviews. Priced at $195 for the Starter Pack (but on sale for $127 at the time of this writing), LeafyPod comes with a cylinder-shaped planter that houses a transparent five-inch-wide case where you pot your plant. Because it is transparent, you can actually see the roots of your plant grow in real time.
There's a slit at the top of the planter that you can use to fill the water reservoir at the bottom. Once you do, you don't have to bother with refilling it for nearly the next 30 days, according to the manufacturer. After that, you simply use the bridge to connect the planter to its smartphone app for Android or iOS. The app, which reviewers say has an excellent UI, pulls data from the planter's four AI sensors and tracks everything from the amount of light your plant is getting to whether the soil is moist enough, as well as the temperature and humidity levels it is experiencing.
LeafyPod supports more than 100 plants, so your plant is very likely going to be compatible. It also offers four different watering patterns, giving you plenty of flexibility. This includes a completely hands-off option that lets the planter automatically water your plant according to its needs, a consistent watering schedule, a conditional setting (for example, watering the plant when the moisture level is low), and a manual option to water the plant with the tap of a button.
Smart ruler: Hozo NeoRuler
Although a ruler with a digital display and smart features might not initially strike you as groundbreaking or futuristic tech, a closer look at Hozo's NeoRuler is enough to prove just how big a step forward it is from traditional rulers that ultimately rely on the human eye to work. The NeoRuler, priced at $130 and enjoying an impressive 4.4 rating on Amazon, comes with 93 built-in scales, including feet, yards, meters, and even kilometers.
How will it measure kilometers? For that, it comes with a scaling feature, wherein you can simply feed the scale of your object, such as an architectural plan, blueprint, or map, into the ruler, and it will then churn out not only the measurement of the physical object but also the real-world distance it represents according to the scale. What's more, as YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss highlighted, using the NeoRuler is relatively straightforward. All you have to do is place it alongside the object you want to measure, pull the slider to the distance you want to measure, and the ruler will automatically display the measurement on its digital display located at one end.
The manufacturer claims the ruler is accurate up to 0.1 millimeters. This, combined with its division feature, under which you can choose how many divisions you want and the ruler will digitally display lines showing the exact division points, makes it particularly useful for professional construction and landscaping work involving blueprints, as confirmed by several Amazon reviewers. In addition to being lightweight and easy to carry around at just 0.725 pounds, the NeoRuler also has a dedicated app, which you can use to transfer and store data from the ruler and even export it in formats such as DXF, PDF, or JPG.
How we selected these gadgets
To make sure we only selected gadgets that are truly futuristic in both their capabilities and the technology they employ, we steered clear of products such as smart lights, thermostats, door locks, or car dashboard gadgets like wireless tire pressure monitoring systems. While these were once considered futuristic, they have since become far more widely used and have largely shed their "future tech" label. To actually find gadgets for our list, we scoured community platforms such as Reddit and X, as well as YouTube, where many creators test exciting new tools.
Out of the dozens of gadgets we came across, we only selected those that are genuinely useful and not merely gimmicky knockoffs of existing tech or unnecessarily expensive in the name of being futuristic. Next, we made sure that they were currently available to buy, whether through Amazon or via the manufacturer's own website. We also looked beyond what brands claim their products can do. Along with official specifications, we examined real-world user reviews from platforms like Amazon, as well as hands-on testing and tutorials from expert reviewers on YouTube and elsewhere, to verify that these gadgets actually deliver on their promises.