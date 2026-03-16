4 Futuristic Gadgets You Can Already Own Today

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While progress around artificial intelligence has been the buzzword in the tech and gadget space for the last couple of years, and we've gotten several AI-powered tools that have ramped up productivity and automation, there are also a handful of next-gen advancements that real physical products are experiencing. These innovations are taking us closer to a truly futuristic tech environment, one that would have been regarded as straight out of a science fiction movie just a few years ago.

And no, we're not talking about evolving technologies that are still far from mainstream adoption, such as flying cars. Instead, we're focusing on gadgets that you can actually buy today. And unlike categories such as smart home devices or smart car tech that have rapidly grown in popularity and become widely known, we wanted to unearth truly under-the-radar futuristic gadgets. After careful review and selection, we've landed on four products: Live translation earbuds, smart AR glasses, a self-watering planter, and a smart ruler.

Together, these gadgets showcase not only futuristic upgrades to traditionally basic products, but also entirely new concepts powered by the latest technologies, including AI. More importantly, their appeal isn't just that they employ future-like tech, but that they do so in a way that makes them well worth the expense and a true step forward in usefulness, whether that's improving day-to-day convenience, productivity, how you interact with the world around you, or even your entertainment experience.