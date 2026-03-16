The First Car With A Backup Camera Predates Most Modern Drivers
The 1956 Buick Centurion was a concept car that experimented with multiple ideas that were extremely advanced for the time. Even the appearance of the vehicle brings to mind "The Jetsons," and it is widely believed that the flying cars in the 1962 cartoon were directly inspired by futuristic '50s concept cars like the Centurion. What's most impressive about Buick's 1956 concept was that it was the first car to include a backup camera.
The original backup camera consisted of a very large and conspicuous lens built into the rear of the Centurion. This was a heavy, 6-pound camera similar to those manufactured by broadcasting companies at the time. It displayed rearview footage on a small TV screen mounted on the dashboard. While certainly retro and relatively low-res, it's a setup that is remarkably similar to the backup cameras and touchscreen displays included in today's vehicles.
The automobiles of today are so feature-packed that you can even start your car using digital keys on your smartphone. Each year brings new smart features and innovations, but the backup camera still deserves the spotlight for its contributions to safety.
Backup cameras evolved over decades of car designs
The designers at Buick were so confident about their 1956 backup camera concept that they boldly chose not to include any mirrors on the vehicle. Even so, it would be quite some time before backup cameras saw widespread use. They appeared again on a 1972 Volvo concept car, but it wasn't until 1991 that consumers were able to drive a car equipped with a backup camera. The 1991 Toyota Z30 Soarer featured a full color rearview display with a camera mounted discreetly near the license plate.
Despite its moderate success and technological advances in Japan, the Z30 Soarer never made its way out of the Japanese market. Drivers in the U.S. got their first chance to buy a car equipped with a backup camera with the 2002 Infiniti Q45. In addition to a simple rear view, the Q45's monitor also displayed guidance lines to assist with parking.
As of May 2018, backup cameras are mandatory for most vehicles manufactured in the United States. The convenience of a rearview camera is so apparent that many drivers with older cars add an aftermarket backup camera to turn their vehicle into a smart car. Considering how essential backup cameras are now, it's easy to say that the first car to feature the technology was 70 years ahead of its time.