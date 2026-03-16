The First Car With A Backup Camera Predates Most Modern Drivers

The 1956 Buick Centurion was a concept car that experimented with multiple ideas that were extremely advanced for the time. Even the appearance of the vehicle brings to mind "The Jetsons," and it is widely believed that the flying cars in the 1962 cartoon were directly inspired by futuristic '50s concept cars like the Centurion. What's most impressive about Buick's 1956 concept was that it was the first car to include a backup camera.

The original backup camera consisted of a very large and conspicuous lens built into the rear of the Centurion. This was a heavy, 6-pound camera similar to those manufactured by broadcasting companies at the time. It displayed rearview footage on a small TV screen mounted on the dashboard. While certainly retro and relatively low-res, it's a setup that is remarkably similar to the backup cameras and touchscreen displays included in today's vehicles.

The automobiles of today are so feature-packed that you can even start your car using digital keys on your smartphone. Each year brings new smart features and innovations, but the backup camera still deserves the spotlight for its contributions to safety.