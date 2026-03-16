How Often Are Toll Cameras Wrong? Here's What You Need To Know

Have you ever received a ticket for a toll road you've never even used? If so, it's probably because a toll camera was wrong about someone else's license plate number. These cameras use automated license plate recognition (ALPR) technology to identify vehicles passing through the tollway, but it isn't a perfect system.

The Advanced Transportation Technologies Study released by the Washington State Transportation Commission found that, as of 2024, ALPR technology in real-world use is capable of "greater than 95% accuracy." This sounds like an impressive feat, but to put it another way, toll cameras are still wrong up to 5% of the time.

Even so, the technology is better than it's ever been, and still improving. When you consider that government agencies can now scan your license plate and track your car with a phone app, it stands to reason that dedicated toll cameras are using state-of-the-art ALPR as well. If you use public roadways, and especially tollways, it's worth understanding how toll cameras work and how they're changing.