This $21 Gadget Is A 'Perfect Low-Cost Upgrade' To The Amazon Fire TV Stick

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One of life's great frustrations involves navigating a virtual TV keyboard with a handheld remote to type in a password. Modern streaming makes it worse as you have to login to multiple accounts, often with different credentials. A small, inexpensive gadget can solve this. It's called the iPazzPort Mini and it has a built-in wireless QWERTY keyboard. Normally $25, this little device is currently on sale for $21. With it, you can avoid typing one letter at a time on virtual keyboards and dealing with time-consuming mistakes.

Using the iPazzPort, simply flip over your remote and begin typing. It syncs via Bluetooth, so is compatible with a variety of devices, and is definitely one of the things you should know about when buying an Amazon Fire Stick. This keyboard gadget has a 4.1-star rating from over 3,500 reviews on Amazon, with users saying it's the "perfect low cost upgrade" to a regular Fire Stick remote and "a very nice addition" to your media setup. Not all reviews are positive, though. Some buyers have had issues with battery life, compatibility, and getting it working.