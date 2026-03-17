This $21 Gadget Is A 'Perfect Low-Cost Upgrade' To The Amazon Fire TV Stick
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One of life's great frustrations involves navigating a virtual TV keyboard with a handheld remote to type in a password. Modern streaming makes it worse as you have to login to multiple accounts, often with different credentials. A small, inexpensive gadget can solve this. It's called the iPazzPort Mini and it has a built-in wireless QWERTY keyboard. Normally $25, this little device is currently on sale for $21. With it, you can avoid typing one letter at a time on virtual keyboards and dealing with time-consuming mistakes.
Using the iPazzPort, simply flip over your remote and begin typing. It syncs via Bluetooth, so is compatible with a variety of devices, and is definitely one of the things you should know about when buying an Amazon Fire Stick. This keyboard gadget has a 4.1-star rating from over 3,500 reviews on Amazon, with users saying it's the "perfect low cost upgrade" to a regular Fire Stick remote and "a very nice addition" to your media setup. Not all reviews are positive, though. Some buyers have had issues with battery life, compatibility, and getting it working.
How the iPazzPort Mini integrates with your TV remote
The iPazzPort Mini is effectively a wireless Bluetooth keyboard. Using the included two-sided case, you put the keyboard on one side and your existing remote on the other. The standard TV remote's multimedia and playback functions remains usable. But when it comes time to type in login credentials, flip it over to use a physical, backlit QWERTY keyboard complete with a spacebar, enter, back, shift, and alt buttons.
Certain apps, like Hulu, will not work with this keyboard due to compatibility issues, but it can be connected to a PC, tablet, or laptop. If your original remote supports voice commands, that should still work with the iPazzPort device. The included multimedia buttons are designed to help speed up app navigation and it supports iOS, Android, and Windows systems. Like all those devices that use USB-C these days, this remote keyboard follows suit and has a rechargeable lithium-ion battery. Come to think of it, the iPazzPort Mini remote could quickly become a USB-C gadget you'll use every day if you use your Amazon Fire TV a lot.