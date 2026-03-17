What The Bottom Port On Your Xbox Controller Is For

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Since the first model's release alongside the Xbox 360 (the original Xbox console infamously sported a bulky and awkwardly designed controller nicknamed "The Duke"), the Microsoft Xbox controller has become one of the baseline choices for console and PC gaming. This persists into its current iteration alongside the Xbox Series X, even giving the PS5's DualSense Controller a run for its money.

While most of the face and function buttons and ports on the controller have obvious applications, there's one bit on the bottom of the device that's less apparent, a small, rectangular port. This mysterious port is actually a leftover feature from the Xbox One years, originally conceived to make up for the lack of a dedicated headset port.

The port on the bottom of an Xbox controller is formally known as the Microsoft Expansion Port, a proprietary connection designed to connect a small variety of peripherals to your controller. These peripherals primarily include chatting devices, such as headset connectors and keyboards. As current-generation Xbox controllers have dedicated headset ports, the Expansion Port has become somewhat vestigial, with third-party offshoots of the controller scrapping it entirely. That said, if you still have an Xbox controller with an Expansion Port, you can use it, provided you have a compatible peripheral.