What Invincible Season 4 Villain Universa Looks Like In Real Life
*This post contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 4, Episode 1 and potentially future seasons*
Now with three bloody, bone and gristle sprinkled seasons under its belt, "Invincible" has gained a phenomenal cast list to bring Robert Kirkman's world of flawed and incredibly fragile heroes, constantly fighting an endless array of villains. Now in season 4, the big threat is the long-anticipated arrival of Grand Regent Thragg, leader of the Viltrumite people and the mustached menace that's going to cause even more problems for both Mark (Steve Yuen) and Nolan (J.K. Simmons). He's voiced by "Foundation" star, Luke Pace, and is a perfect fit for the character. Before we get to see the full force of Viltrum's leader, though, there are other foes for Mark to go up against, beginning with ferocious femme fatale, Universa.
Making her original appearance in "Invincible" #69 in the comics, Universa was a Wonder Woman-like warrior that Mark was forced to face. In the first episode of "Invincible" season 4, she arrives with the goal of draining the planet's energy resources for her own gain. Luckily, Invincible Inc. gets the call to save the day when she attacks a power plant. For a role this intimidating, it's smart to call someone who has handled various levels of danger. Someone who can confront everything from hordes of zombies to alien invaders. Who better for the job than "The Walking Dead" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Danai Gurira?
Danai Gurira's Universa will play a part in Invincible's future
After playing Michonne in "The Walking Dead," it's great to see another beloved cast member from Kirkman's live-action show lend her voice here. Just like Michonne, Universa starts out as something of a lone warrior, out for her own and doing anything she can to save her homeworld. Like Michonne, trust is a fragile thing and one that Mark eventually earns in the comics, so it'll be interesting to see if this iteration of the show will end up on the same path.
So far, there have been occasional deviations in "Invincible" that stray from the comic's storyline, so who knows? Universa, while defeated by the combined efforts of Invincible and Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs), might still be upset about losing her battle and being prevented from completing her mission, possibly leading to another confrontation in the future. Honestly, though, maybe it's better if she doesn't, considering Mark has enough on his plate with warring nations trying to take over the planet and a girlfriend who isn't feeling too great at the moment. All of this is part of what makes "Invincible" one of the best R-rated superhero shows out there. If you want to keep up with it, be sure to tune back in on Prime Video when the fourth episode drops next week.