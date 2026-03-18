What Invincible Season 4 Villain Universa Looks Like In Real Life

*This post contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 4, Episode 1 and potentially future seasons*

Now with three bloody, bone and gristle sprinkled seasons under its belt, "Invincible" has gained a phenomenal cast list to bring Robert Kirkman's world of flawed and incredibly fragile heroes, constantly fighting an endless array of villains. Now in season 4, the big threat is the long-anticipated arrival of Grand Regent Thragg, leader of the Viltrumite people and the mustached menace that's going to cause even more problems for both Mark (Steve Yuen) and Nolan (J.K. Simmons). He's voiced by "Foundation" star, Luke Pace, and is a perfect fit for the character. Before we get to see the full force of Viltrum's leader, though, there are other foes for Mark to go up against, beginning with ferocious femme fatale, Universa.

Making her original appearance in "Invincible" #69 in the comics, Universa was a Wonder Woman-like warrior that Mark was forced to face. In the first episode of "Invincible" season 4, she arrives with the goal of draining the planet's energy resources for her own gain. Luckily, Invincible Inc. gets the call to save the day when she attacks a power plant. For a role this intimidating, it's smart to call someone who has handled various levels of danger. Someone who can confront everything from hordes of zombies to alien invaders. Who better for the job than "The Walking Dead" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" star Danai Gurira?