Harrison Ford's Only Oscar Nomination Came In An '80s Thriller Streaming On Paramount+

What's especially interesting about "Witness" is the history surrounding the movie's production and its subsequent rise to fame in the theaters. That's because the movie, which was directed by Oscar-winning director Peter Weir, actually needed a full rewrite to reach the peak that was eventually released to the masses. The movie actually began as an unaired episode of "Gunsmoke" that writers William Kelley and Earl W. Wallace had written in the 1970s.

With a little bit of an update thanks to ideas from Pamela Wallace (Earl Wallace's wife at the time), that unaired script became a 182-page screenplay titled "Called Home," a play on the Amish term for dying. While it apparently had some legs thanks to its overall hook, the script was ultimately considered too long and contrived, ultimately leading to an immediate order for a revision after it was optioned by producer Edward S. Feldman, who paid for it out of his own pocket.

This plan turned out to be a win, with "Witness" going on to become the sixth highest-grossing film for 1985's domestic box office. The movie brought in close to $69 million, just behind "Cocoon's" $76 million. While those numbers weren't anywhere close to the number one box office hit of the year — "Back to the Future" — it helped pave the way for the movie to become a classic as the years continued.